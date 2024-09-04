Play it loud

Margo Macero is champing at the bit to make her return to the stage.

The past year has been a journey of pain, resilience, and rediscovery after a car accident left her grappling with physical and emotional challenges that threatened her music career.

The year started with promise, highlighted by a string of high-profile performances at Nipperfest and the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards Hall of Fame. She ignited the Universal Preservation Hall stage that night, closing out the festivities by boldly playing two of Felicia Collins’ hits in front of the newly inducted Hall of Famer.

“Thank you, baby,” Collins said to Macero. “I tell you, you gotta frame that guitar ‘cause you got some serious chops. And you need to play that thing loud.”

Macero signed a recording and management contract with Bridge Road Entertainment last June. Teamed with the same management outfit tied to Jocelyn & Chris, she was on the verge of reintroducing herself to a national audience that last saw her on “American Idol.” But a few months later, while driving out to run a quick errand, the car she was driving was struck by another motorist, throwing those plans into a tailspin.

“It was just a routine trip for cat food,” Macero recalled, describing the accident that set her on this unexpected path. “I was making the last turn home when I got rear-ended. The car spun 180 degrees, the airbags deployed, and I had this intense whiplash impact. It all happened so fast.”

At first, Macero felt she had escaped serious injury. But as weeks passed, she began experiencing troubling symptoms—dizziness, vertigo, and intense pain radiating from the left side of her face, where the airbag had struck. What she initially brushed off as minor quickly escalated into a debilitating condition.

“The vertigo was the worst,” she said. “It was like being on a never-ending rollercoaster. I couldn’t perform; I couldn’t even eat properly. My jaw was so messed up that I had to go on a soft food diet for months.”

Despite the challenges, Macero found solace in the support of her team, particularly her manager, David Bourgeois. “David was more than a manager during that time. He was a friend, constantly reassuring me that everything would be okay. He helped set up physical therapy sessions, and even when I couldn’t sing, we focused on writing music.”

This period of forced introspection led to what Macero now views as a pivotal moment in her career. “When you’re on the go constantly, you don’t have time to sit with yourself,” she said. “But when I was forced to stop, I had to face a lot of things. It was disheartening, but it also gave me the time to write some of the best music I’ve ever written.”

One song that emerged during this time is particularly close to her heart. “It’s about my mom,” Macero shared, her voice softening. “She was a tough woman, went through a lot in life. She’s not here anymore, but her resilience inspires me every day. There’s a line in the song that goes, ‘Mama didn’t raise no quitter.’ It’s become a mantra for me.”

Macero’s journey to recovery has been arduous, with no clear end in sight. Multiple MRIs and consultations with specialists revealed a displaced disc in her jaw, causing persistent pain and vertigo. The treatment plan includes a non-invasive procedure scheduled for September, but surgery remains a last resort.

“I’m still in it,” she admitted. “But I’m throwing myself back out there. Music is my identity; it’s all I’ve ever done. Not being able to perform was like losing a part of myself.”

Macero’s resilience is not just physical; it’s also emotional and creative. She has collaborated with fellow musicians Jocelyn and Chris, focusing on writing and creating new material even when her voice was temporarily silenced. “Jocelyn was like a voice for me when I couldn’t sing,” Macero said. “We wrote some amazing songs together, songs that I never would have found if I hadn’t gone through all of this.”

Bourgeois said Macero has met her challenges with remarkable resilience and creativity.

“I’ve known Margo for years, and at one point she played bass on a series of gigs with Jocelyn & Chris,” said Bourgeois. “We met with her several times in the spring of ’23 and put her in a recording and management contract shortly thereafter.”

Despite her injury, he said, Macero’s dedication to her craft never wavered. She continued to write with Jocelyn & Chris, and recorded guitar for Harlem Hayfield, a Decatur-based band under the same label. “After several months of doctors and therapy, she is now able to begin to return to singing,” Bourgeois added.

Macero is set to return to the stage to debut material from her upcoming album at Putnam Place on Saturday, Dec. 14. She’ll share the bill with the Jocelyn & Chris Band and Harlem Hayfield.

Her upcoming projects reflect this newfound strength. While working on original material, Macero plans to release a series of reimagined cover songs to help build her presence in the ever-demanding world of social media. “Covers are a way to connect with a broader audience,” she explained. “But they’re also deeply personal to me. It’s about finding a song that resonates with me and making it my own.”

Macero’s journey has been marked by perseverance and an unyielding commitment to her craft. From her early days touring with Jocelyn & Chris to her appearances on “American Idol” and “The Voice,” where she received constructive critiques from industry giants like Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Macero has always been driven by a deep love for music.

“Music was always my escape,” she said, reflecting on her upbringing in a musical family and her struggles with stage fright. “I had to teach myself to channel my fear into excitement. It’s not easy, but it’s what drives me on stage.”

“I’m proud of myself for getting through this,” she said. “It wasn’t easy, but it made me stronger. I can’t wait to get back out there and show everyone what I’ve been working on.”