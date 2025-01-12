Albany County seeks your thoughts on how to name its fleet of snowplows

We have our choices on what names rank the best out of the 15 finalists

Voting opens Monday, Jan. 13

ALBANY COUNTY—County leaders officially announced the 15 finalists in its snowplow naming contest, and now residents have the opportunity to choose which seven names will be emblazoned on the county’s snow removal fleet.

The contest, which initially invited community members to submit creative and family-friendly names, will reach its public voting phase on Monday, Jan. 13.

The selected finalists reflect a blend of humor, creativity, and local relevance, celebrating both winter themes and Albany’s identity.

Residents can vote for their favorite seven names from the following finalists:

Snow Nipper

Meltba Sauce

Plowasaurus

ExSALTsior!

Icy Spice

Blizzard of Oz

Taylor Drift

SNOWSQUATCH

EmpirePlowza

Making Bank

SNO WAY JOSE

Sleet&Salty

Frost Berne

Plowabunga!

Salt Shaker

Public voting is open from Monday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 24. The seven names that receive the most votes will be officially unveiled and displayed on Albany County’s snowplows during the Albany County Legislative Meeting on Monday, Feb. 10. Winners will also be recognized at the meeting.

Albany County officials expressed excitement over the community’s enthusiastic participation, with the finalist names reflecting both humor and local pride.

Here are the seven names we predict Albany County residents will choose for its snow plows, along with our reasoning for each pick:

Plowasaurus – This name is playful and memorable, using the popular “-saurus” suffix that appeals to both kids and adults. It’s fun and evokes a sense of power, fitting for a snow plow. We love our popular suffixes here in the 518. Taylor Drift – A clever pun on pop star Taylor Swift and car drifting on icy roads. Pop culture references tend to perform well in public naming contests because they’re relatable and widely recognized. That’s all we need. Blizzard of Oz – A witty play on the classic film The Wizard of Oz with a weather twist. This kind of pun is both nostalgic and clever, making it likely to resonate with a broad audience. It also helps that the Yellow Brick Road still runs through Bethlehem. ExSALTsior! – A smart nod to New York’s state motto, “Excelsior,” combined with “salt” for snow removal. It ties in local pride and function, making it a strong candidate. We think it’s because of this guy SNO WAY JOSE – This name is catchy and humorous, playing on the popular phrase “ No way, José .” Its lighthearted tone makes it appealing for a community vote. Salt Shaker – This name directly references the snow plow’s function of spreading salt. Its straightforwardness and familiarity make it a strong contender. Plus, all we want to do is tie this back to this little diddy by Wreckx-N-Effect. Plowabunga! – A fun and energetic reference to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ catchphrase “Cowabunga!” The playful energy makes it stand out and easy to remember— like this little number . (You’re so welcome.)

Voting is open to all residents through the county’s online form, which requires a full name, address, phone number, and email for verification. Entrants under 18 must have parental or guardian consent to participate.

For more information and to cast your vote, visit the Albany County website at https://bit.ly/4fTyVbU.