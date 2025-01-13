TOLEDO, Ohio— Owens Corning announced that Michelle Collins, a former Vice Chair, Senior Audit Partner, and National Automotive Sector Leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP, has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors. She has been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee and Finance Committee.

In addition, W. Howard Morris has announced that he will not stand for re-election at the company’s next Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Michelle to our Board of Directors,” said Brian Chambers, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “With over four decades of deep financial expertise and advising companies across multiple industries, she will bring significant value and insights to our Board and Owens Corning as we remain focused on sustaining our strong financial performance while executing our strategic agenda.”

Collins joined Deloitte & Touche in 1984, where she served as an audit partner working with Deloitte’s largest global audit clients from 1996 until her recent retirement. She also served as National Automotive Sector Leader and a Senior Partner, providing strategic guidance to global clients in automotive, manufacturing, and consumer industries. Collins also was a member of the Deloitte & Touche US Board of Directors for six years, where she served as Vice Chair, Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee, and Chair of the Governance Committee.

Collins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Western Michigan University.

Morris’ announcement follows a long and meaningful tenure as a member of the company’s Board of Directors since 2007.