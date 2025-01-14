DELMAR—To Life!, a Capital Region nonprofit focused on breast cancer support and education, has named Allison Burton-Chase, Ph.D., its new executive director. Burton-Chase succeeds Eileen Howe Bird, who retired after 13 years of leadership.

“I am thrilled to be joining To Life! and to be leading a team of dedicated individuals whose work has such a positive impact on our local community,” Burton-Chase said. “I have spent my research career trying to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families and can now do that work directly through the educational and support services To Life! provides.”

Burton-Chase previously served as a tenured associate professor of behavioral medicine at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Her research has focused on cancer prevention, survivorship, and improving patient-provider communication for families affected by hereditary cancer syndromes. She also held roles at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Department of Palliative Medicine at Duke University/Durham VA Medical Center. Her leadership experience includes chairing the Department of Population Health Sciences at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and serving as secretary-treasurer for the American Society of Preventive Oncology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Burton-Chase as our new executive director,” said Rita Cox, president of To Life!’s board of directors. “Her deep understanding of cancer prevention and survivorship, combined with her proven leadership abilities, makes her uniquely qualified to lead our organization into its next chapter.”

During Bird’s tenure, To Life! doubled its staff, expanded to two additional boutique locations, introduced comprehensive wellness programs, and increased community awareness. Bird began her involvement with the organization as a volunteer before becoming executive director.

“Eileen’s dedication to our mission has been extraordinary,” Cox said. “Her leadership has touched thousands of lives and increased access to our programs across the Capital Region. We are deeply grateful for her service and the lasting impact she has made on our organization and those facing breast cancer.”

Founded in 1998 by breast cancer survivor Mara Ginsberg, To Life! provides free support, education, and wellness programs for individuals affected by breast cancer in New York’s Capital Region. The organization operates multiple boutique locations offering personal fittings for wigs and mastectomy products. More information is available at tolife.org.