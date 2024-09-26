ALBANY—Let us take you back to Saturday when Mother Nature graced us with a beautifully cool day for live music on a closed-off block in the heart of the Capital City during PearlPalooza. The Sugar Hold kicked off the day’s entertainment, followed by Laveda and The Ramona Flowers. As the sun dipped below the city skyline, Jakob Nowell performed songs from both Sublime and Jakob’s Castle, with headliner Robert DeLong closing out the evening. Click here to view our online slideshow featuring images captured throughout the day.

