Palace Theatre — Thursday, Sept. 26

ALBANY — Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, known for his soulful voice and online presence, will perform at the Albany Palace Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m.

Swims gained widespread recognition in 2019 after posting viral covers of popular songs such as Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One,” amassing hundreds of millions of views. This success led to his signing with Warner Records in 2020.

For tickets and more information, visit www.palacealbany.org/.