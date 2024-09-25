DELMAR — The Town of Bethlehem will hold its 2025 tentative budget presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. during a Town Board meeting.

The presentation will outline the proposed financial priorities for the upcoming year, focusing on key areas such as public services, infrastructure, and long-term financial planning.

This presentation marks a step in the town’s annual budget process, which will include a continuing discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 9, a public hearing and review of the preliminary budget on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and the final adoption of the 2025 budget on Wednesday, Nov. 13.