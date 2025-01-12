Nina Maldonado arrested for third time in 2024, did not show up for court dozens of times since 2021

COLONIE– An Albany woman with a history of larcenies and not showing up for court appearances in the last three years, was caught allegedly stealing items from a local store that she was not supposed to be in.

According to reports, on Thursday, Dec. 26, Colonie police responded to Burlington Coat Factory on Central Avenue for a report of a larceny and found Nina Maldonado, 48, in custody by loss prevention employees at the store. Maldonado had at least one prior incident at the store and was banned from being there.

Maldonado was charged with burglary, a felony because she was not allowed to be in the store and allegedly committed a crime, and also for petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

A check showed that Maldonado had four outstanding warrants from Colonie Town Court for not showing up. In April, she was the subject of a larceny in progress call at Walmart in Latham and had two outstanding warrants from March and in December 2021. Maldonado was also charged with petit larceny for that case.

She was arrested again on October 13, but this time at Target on Central Avenue for a larceny with another man, Frankie Maldonado, 32, who lives at the same address at Nina, who was arrested on an active outstanding Bench warrant as well. Frankie did not show up to Colonie Town Court in September 2022.

Both of them were out on bail and had active bench warrants at that time. They were charged with the new larceny and with bail jumping, but that didn’t change things.

She was released again for those charges and did not show up for court in November and was at large until last week.

This time, Nina Maldonado was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green on December 27.

As of Monday, Jan. 6, she is listed as “in custody” at the Albany County jail.

Pair for burglary; One had warrants and bail jumping

COLONIE – Two people in custody for other charges in Saratoga County were transported to Colonie to face burglary charges on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to reports, David Fisher, 45, of Brewerton, and Amanda Sawyer, 35, who is homeless, were charged for an incident at Hannaford on Wolf Road on Nov. 30. Both suspects had been previously trespassed from the store and were involved in an alleged larceny. Fisher and Sawyer were both charged with burglary in the third degree, a felony, and petit larceny for that incident.

Sawyer also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on Nov. 20 and was charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor.

Both were sent to Albany County Jail as pre-arraignment detainees and were arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry the next morning. Due to their criminal history and other outstanding charges, Fisher was released under the supervision of probation, and Sawyer had bail set and was sent back to jail.

Strangulation after

domestic incident

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic incident on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Colonie Terrace Apartments on Central Avenue and arrested a 40-year-old resident on multiple charges.

According to reports, Jesse Shafer was charged with strangulation in the second degree (obstruction of breathing), a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, assault with intent to cause physical injury, and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

Shafer was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry the next morning. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Crash, DWI, no license

COLONIE – A Colonie man was involved in a property damage accident on Nolan Road on Thursday, Dec. 19. Police found him impaired and driving without a valid license—marking another offense in his record.

According to reports, officers observed signs of impairment from Herbert Lincoln, 68, of Colonie, at the scene at approximately 11:52 p.m. He failed field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test. Lincoln also refused to provide a breath sample at the police station.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a felony, as well as DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation alcohol, both misdemeanors. He was also ticketed for failing to keep right, unsafe backing, and refusing a breath test.

Lincoln was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Dec. 23 and later released.

Warrant and grand larceny

SCHENECTADY – Colonie police responded to the Schenectady County Jail on Friday, Dec. 20, to pick up a 29-year-old Albany woman who had failed to appear in court and charged her with another theft.

According to reports, Ajaniece Spooner was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a felony, and processed on the warrant for a Nov. 21 incident.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry, who set bail at $30,000. Spooner was sent to Albany County jail.

DWI

LOUDONVILLE – A 62-year-old Colonie man was arrested for DWI near the intersection of East Osborne and Sand Creek Roads on Sunday, Dec. 22.

According to reports, the man was driving at 12:06 a.m. when he was stopped. He was charged with DWI and released and was to appear in Colonie Town Court on Monday, Jan. 6.

Warrant arrests this week

April Monteverde, 44, of Schenectady, was the subject of a call for service on Sunday, December 22 and was found to be wanted by Rotterdam police. She was transported to meet officers from that department.

Brandon Simonds, 29, who is homeless, was inside the Target on Central Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 22 and allegedly concealing items in a bag. Simonds was already trespassed from the store and a check revealed multiple outstanding warrants from other agencies. He was transported to meet officers from Schenectady.

Jose Echandy, 58, of Albany, was taken into custody at a shoplifting incident at Price Chopper on Central Avenue on Monday, Dec. 23 and found to have an outstanding warrant from the Town of Colonie from 2004. Echandy was charged with petit larceny and bail jumping in the other incident. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Zachary Barry, 39, of Stillwater, was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 23 for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in December 2022.

Hugo Cabrera, 48, who is homeless, was brought over from the Schenectady County jail on Monday, Dec. 23 for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in October. He was arraigned.

William Overocker, 44, of Halfmoon, was arraigned on a warrant on Monday, Dec. 23 for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in April 2020.

Robert Woods, 35, of Nassau, was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 23 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in April. He was arraigned.

Joshua Amash, 37, of Watervliet, was picked up by East Greenbush police on Tuesday, Dec. 24 for two outstanding warrants from Colonie Town Court. He did not show up for court in May. Amash was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Kevin Dozier, 36, of Cohoes, was arrested at the Red Roof Inn on Thursday, Dec. 26 for an active warrant from the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to meet deputies from that department.