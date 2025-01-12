ALBANY—The Lost and Found in Albany hosted an evening of musical celebration on Friday, Jan. 10, as Lucid Street led the event “HERstory: 50 Years of Women in Music.”

The performance aimed to celebrate the contributions of female artists across multiple generations and genres, blending live music with interactive activities to create an inclusive and festive atmosphere.

The event featured Lucid Street’s lead singer Cait Tizzone and vocalists Harley Reign and MIA, delivering renditions of songs by renowned female artists. The setlist included music by icons such as Stevie Nicks, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Alanis Morissette, and contemporary stars like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.

Preceding the main performance, Shannon Tehya and RadioRadioX engaged the audience with a “Name That Tune,” offering participants a chance to win prizes. And, Marina provided a special belly dance performance to add to the evening’s entertainment.

