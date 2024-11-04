Malta man arrested for DWAI Drugs, not first time

LATHAM – A New York State Trooper and a tow-truck driver were injured on the southbound side of the Northway on Saturday, Nov. 3, when they were struck by a passing vehicle. A 40-year-old man from Malta is in custody, facing multiple felony charges, including DWAI-Drugs.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 12:28 p.m. as State Police and EMS responded to a call involving a trooper struck during a traffic stop near the Exit 6-7 off-ramp. The trooper had stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, which was being loaded onto a tow truck when both the trooper and the tow-truck operator were struck by a passing pickup truck.

The Trooper involved in Saturday’s collision is Trooper Nicholas Abbondola. Trooper Abbondola joined the State Police in October 2023 and graduated from the 214th session. He is currently assigned to Troop G on the Latham Interstate Patrol.

Trooper Abbondola sustained multiple fractures and other injuries during the collision.

“He has undergone lengthy surgeries to repair some of the injuries, but additional surgeries are expected to be necessary along with extensive rehabilitation. He remains in stable condition with his family and fellow Troopers by his side to support and strengthen him,” Troop G Public Information Officer Trooper Stephanie O’Neil said in a statement.

The tow truck operator has been identified as Brett M. Dempsey, 29, of Clifton Park. Dempsey has been discharged from the hospital and is healing at home. His injuries will also require a long recovery, State Police said.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Jason Guerin, stopped at the scene and contacted 911. He was taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated vehicular assault (prior conviction), second-degree assault (recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon/instrument), and DWAI-Drugs (prior conviction within 10 years).

State Police confirmed that Guerin had a previous DWI conviction within the past decade. Under New York law, prior DWI or DWAI convictions elevate related charges from misdemeanors to felonies.

Following the incident, Guerin was processed at SP Latham, where a Drug Recognition Expert evaluated him, and samples were collected to determine his blood drug content. Guerin was arraigned at Colonie Town Court on Sunday, Nov. 3, and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

New York State Police want to emphasize the importance of seeking treatment for substance or alcohol addiction. This incident is a tragedy that could have been easily avoided. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support has a 24/7 toll-free and confidential HOPEline. If you are in need, please call 1-877-846-7369 or visit their website at oasas.ny.gov/treatment.