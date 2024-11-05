DELMAR—The Bethlehem Girls Varsity Cross Country Team climbed to the top of the national rankings last week, with Coros MileSplit50 placing the team first in the nation. The Eagles moved up three spots from their previous ranking of fourth.

The Bethlehem team includes 8th grader Sophia Chromczak, senior Charlotte O’Meara, sophomore Anna Chrapowitzky, junior Logan Kuhn, senior Katherine Bannigan, freshman Tess McNamara, and freshman Sidney Graham.

They surpassed second-ranked Mountain Vista of Colorado, which finished third in 2023 and returned all runners this season.

“Bethlehem (N.Y.) finished eleventh in 2023, losing their No. 4 runner, but they’ve added a new lead 8th grader. Both teams have experience at Glendoveer Golf Course and are accustomed to the topography and climate of the Pacific Northwest Championship,” MileSplit50 reported.

