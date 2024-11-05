ALBANY — As the Albany County District Attorney election approaches, Democrat Lee Kindlon expressed optimism about Election Night.

“I’m optimistic not just for my election but for the fortunes of the Democratic Party,” he said Tuesday night. Since announcing his candidacy in March, Kindlon estimated he has knocked on 5,000 doors and spoken with “twice as many” voters. Their primary concern, he noted, was public safety.

Kindlon has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the District Attorney’s office, advocating for expanded training programs for assistant district attorneys and restructuring office operations to prioritize accountability and staff development. He expressed concerns about gun violence and stagnant crime rates, aiming to increase resources for addressing violent crime and intercepting illegal firearms in the Capital Region.

Kindlon also emphasized the importance of maintaining a visible role in court proceedings. His plan includes joining assistant district attorneys in the courtroom to improve prosecutorial effectiveness. To foster community trust, he intends to implement listening sessions with residents and reinstate a “ride-along” program for prosecutors, providing them with direct insight into the neighborhoods they serve.

In contrast, Ralph Ambrosio has emphasized his experience within the Albany County District Attorney’s office. His platform highlights continuity in policies focused on crime prevention and support for rehabilitative measures, especially for non-violent offenders. Ambrosio also underscored a commitment to upholding recent reforms while balancing the need for accountability in handling serious offenses.

Video and reporting by J.T. Stone and Aedan Perry, University at Albany journalism students and interns for Spotlight News.