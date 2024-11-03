Ballston Spa man arrested for DWAI Drugs, not first time.

LATHAM–A State Trooper and a tow-truck driver were injured on the Southbound side of the Northway on Saturday, Nov. 3 and a 40-year-old Ballston Spa man is in custody for hitting them was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs and other charges.

According to reports, at about 12:28 p.m., State Police and EMS responded to reports of a Trooper being struck by a passing vehicle while on a traffic stop just before the exit 6-7 off-ramp.

An investigation determined that the Trooper had stopped a vehicle, and due to a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, the vehicle was being towed.

While loading the vehicle onto the tow truck, the Trooper, and the tow-truck operator were outside their vehicles when a passing pick-up truck struck them.

The tow truck operator sustained minor injuries and was transported for medical evaluation. The Trooper sustained severe injuries and is still being evaluated at Albany Medical Center.

Following the collision, the pick-up truck driver, Jason Guerin, and multiple witnesses stopped and contacted 911. Guerin was taken into State Police custody, and charged with Felony aggravated vehicular assault- prior conviction, assault second degree recklessly cause serious physical injury-weapon/instrument, and DWAI-Drugs- prior conviction within 10 years, all felonies.

Guerin was arraigned.

This is a breaking story and will update it as information becomes available.