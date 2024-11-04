SYRACUSE – Alan Kurd, a ninth-grade student at Bethlehem Central High School, has won first place in the Junior Varsity Division of the National History Bee’s Central New York Regional Tournament.

Kurd took the championship title two weeks ago, advancing himself to the National History Bee Championships in

Arlington, Virginia, set for spring 2025.

In addition to the national competition, Kurd also qualified for the International History Olympiad, scheduled to take place in Paris, France, next summer.

The National History Bee is a quiz competition that tests individual students’ knowledge of history across all eras and regions. Students compete in a buzzer-based format, with the Junior Varsity Division open to competitors in 10th grade and younger.