Animals in Art

Please register today to join us virtually by Zoom at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5 as we discover how some of the world’s great artists created imaginative masterpieces featuring animals. Presenter Joyce Raimondo, Education Coordinator at the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, will teach us all some tips for drawing animals to help create your own illustration that features your favorite animals. You’ll need to have some drawing supplies on hand and a photograph of an animal that you would like to draw.

Anatomy and Reproduction for Tweens

Please register to join presenter Omiyea Stanford, an educator from Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 on Zoom. Omiyea will share information and facilitate a discussion about the human sexual and reproductive anatomy, pregnancy, and birth process. She will present tailored content appropriate for ages 10-14, with a caregiver. Some of the topics will include self-care, terms used for reproductive parts, basic reproductive anatomy, menstruation, and the processes/stages of pregnancy and birth. This program is supported through the “Sex, Accurate Information for Youth, and Libraries” grant.

Birds of Creativity Virtual Art Workshop

How do artists portray the imagery and symbolism of birds in creative ways? Register today to join us at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 for a Zoom program presented by Joyce Raimondo, Education Coordinator at the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center. Following a presentation featuring Lee Krasner, Paul Klee, Hilma af Klimt and other modern artists, you’ll create a painting or drawing using bird imagery. Please have drawing or paint supplies on hand, with a photograph of a bird that you would like to paint.

Construction Update

Tuesday Storytimes and Thursday Library Tots will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the social hall at the First United Methodist Church on Maple Ave. through November. Thursday Afternoon Movies are being held at 1:00 p.m., every Thursday at the Wyman Osterhout Community Center, on Old New Salem Road, in New Salem.