Retail ring leader charged in another larceny

CLIFTON PARK – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman linked to a series of retail crimes in the Capital District.

Deputies traveled to the Albany County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 24, to pick up Myunique D. McQueen, 21, of Albany, on an arrest warrant issued by Clifton Park Town Court, charging her with third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

The warrant stems from an incident on April 21 in which McQueen allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of property from Kohl’s in Clifton Park.

McQueen was arraigned before Judge Robert A. Rybak in Clifton Park Town Court, where she was ordered held on bail, bond, or partially secured bond, and returned to the Albany County Jail, where she faces other charges.

An Oct. 2 six-count indictment named two other women: Winter Vandross, 19, and Zamaria Williams, 22, both of Albany. McQueen remained at large at the time but was arrested on Friday, Oct. 11. Although she was not named during the press conference, Spotlight News confirmed her identity through multiple sources.

“These three young ladies account for over $78,000 worth of stolen merchandise from just three stores… in just three short months,” Albany County District Attorney David Soares said, referring to thefts from Kohl’s, LensCrafters, and Ulta Beauty.

This amount excludes $21,000 in stolen goods from Saratoga County and at least $15,000 from Albany County in other incidents not included in the indictment.

Spotlight News has previously reported on these individuals and associated suspects numerous times. The investigation revealed a larger scope, with thefts totaling $115,000 over the past two years from additional retailers, including Macy’s, Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lowe’s. The suspects span multiple jurisdictions, with warrants issued by four police agencies in the area.

Soares stated that most stolen items were sold on online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Williams was processed on warrants in North Greenbush and Bethlehem for failure to appear in court. In Bethlehem, she was arrested for a larceny at Walmart on Feb. 24, followed by a chase that began in Glenmont and ended in a crash at the Glenmont roundabout on Route 9W.

Williams was with three others, including two juveniles, and was charged with petit larceny, fourth- and sixth-degree conspiracy, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. She was initially released with an appearance ticket but failed to appear in March. This time, she was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on her own recognizance. Although she has faced at least 11 felony charges in other cases, state law does not allow judges to set bail for her Bethlehem charges.

Williams is due back in court on Nov. 6.

Of the eight suspects identified in previous reporting, only three remain in custody, two of whom are serving sentences in other counties. As of Sunday, Oct. 27, McQueen remains in the Albany County Jail.

Stolen and loaded without a permit

COLONIE – On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Colonie police arrested a Schenectady man for possessing a stolen, loaded handgun.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., officers conducting “hot spot” patrols at the Motel 6 on Central Avenue observed an occupied, unlicensed, and unregistered vehicle running in the parking lot. The vehicle’s sole occupant, Desmond D. Terry, 22, of Schenectady, was found in possession of a loaded handgun reported stolen in Kissimmee, Florida.

Terry did not have a permit and unlawfully possessed the firearm. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property–firearm, both felonies.

“The Colonie Police Department commends the actions of our officers, who continue to keep our community safe by combating gun violence,” said a police statement. “We would also like to thank the staff at Motel 6 for their ongoing partnership in reducing crime and assisting with investigations.”

Terry was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and sent to the Albany County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or at capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

Road rage with weapon

LATHAM – State Police arrested a Ballston Spa man on Tuesday, Oct. 22, following a road rage incident involving a weapon.

Justin R. Matzel, 24, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

At approximately 4:52 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm on Route 7 near the I-87 interchange in Colonie. Matzel allegedly displayed what appeared to be a handgun inside his vehicle during the altercation and fled the scene.

He was later located at his residence, where troopers found a black taser in his vehicle. Matzel was transported to State Police in Latham for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Oct. 23 and released.

Destroying evidence and warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police observed a Troy man panhandling at the Latham traffic circle on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 12:07 p.m. The man, John Irwin, 48, was wanted for failure to appear in Colonie Town Court.

During the interview, Irwin allegedly attempted to destroy a glass pipe containing cocaine residue. He was charged with concealing, altering, or destroying evidence, a felony, in addition to the outstanding warrant. Irwin was sent to Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Falsifying business records

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a Cohoes man, James Lawrence, 47, in Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Oct. 16, for a March 2021 incident at Sam’s Club at Latham Farms. Lawrence was charged with falsifying business records and grand larceny, both felonies. He was issued an appearance ticket for that evening and remanded to the court.

26 suspensions, intoxicated driver

ALCOVE – Albany County Sheriff’s deputies on routine patrol near State Route 32 and State Route 143 East, by the Alcove Reservoir, found debris in the roadway early Thursday, Oct. 24, at 2:17 a.m.

While removing the debris, deputies noticed damage to the guide rail by the Alcove Reservoir and subsequently found a fully submerged white Ford F-150 and an ATV underwater.

Ethan Rose, 20, of Evans Mills, was located walking nearby in wet clothes. Deputies determined he was the vehicle’s sole occupant and exhibited signs of intoxication.

Rose’s driver’s license is suspended 26 times on 10 different dates, leading to felony charges.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, as well as DWI, DWAI, and DWAI by alcohol or drugs, all misdemeanors. He also received numerous vehicle and traffic law citations.

Rose was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Coeymans Town Court on Nov. 21.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, the NYSP Dive Team, Coeymans Hollow Fire Department, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and Albany County Sheriff’s EMS.

Warrant arrests this week

William Barro,62, on Wednesday, Oct. 16 after officers were called to the GameStop on Central Avenue for a person annoying. He had an outstanding warrant from State Police. Barro was turned over to Troopers.

Brett Fox, 35, of Schenectady, was part of a check a subject call at 3:43 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 near Alamo Lane. Fox had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for Colonie Town Court in June and was also charged with bail jumping. He was also wanted by Schenectady police. Fox was sent to the Albany County jail.

Michael Budlong, 46, who is homeless, was found sleeping in is car on Thursday, Oct. 17 and was wanted by the Village of Menands police department. He was transported to Menands.

Britannia Browne, 26, of Troy, turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, Oct. 21 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in July.

Whitney Ballou, 28, of Albany, was brought to Colonie police on Monday, Oct. 21 by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in December 2021.

Adam Ruf, 35, of Albany, was stopped by Menands police on Monday, Oct. 21 for and found to have an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in September. He was also charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor. He was held.