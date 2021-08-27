DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department made an arrest following the investigation into a robbery and assault behind Delaware Plaza.

Keaton G. Lauricella, 23, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 27, after Bethlehem police investigated the details behind the assault of a 74-year-old man behind the Delmar shopping mall on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Lauricella was charged with felony counts of Robbery in the 1st degree (B Felony) and Assault in the 2nd Degree (D Felony). Lauricella was arraigned in Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash or $8,000 bond. He is to return before the court on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Bethlehem police had initially received a report of an assault in progress in the rear of Delaware Plaza at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, a 74-year-old Delmar resident had reportedly been assaulted by a younger white male.

Police said the suspect had a verbal exchange with the victim and at one point threatened to steal the victim’s bicycle. When the victim refused to give up his bicycle, Lauricella allegedly pushed the victim to the ground. The victim in the case was treated at the scene and refused any further medical treatment.

The victim then continued on his way to Delaware Plaza. As the victim was walking through Delaware Plaza he allegedly encountered Lauricella a second time. This time Lauricella is accused to have pushed the victim to the ground and allegedly stole the victim’s water bottle.

The victim was seriously injured from being pushed to the ground in the second attack and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

