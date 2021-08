SELKIRK – At 1:11 today fire crews from Delmar, Elsmere and Selkirk Fire Departments responded to a house fire at 26 Hackett St in Selkirk, according to Bethlehem Police.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and it is now under investigation. Police say it not does appear to be suspicious. No one was home at the time, but three cats died in the blaze.

This is an evolving story and will have more information when available.