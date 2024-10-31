Francis “Ricky” Potter

DUANESBURG–Born in Schenectady on September 21, 1965. He was the beloved son of Frank and Antoinette Potter, Loving husband to Julie Potter and Father of Isabella and Frankie Potter, Boyfriend to Nicole Noel and Stepfather to Morgan Donovan. Brother to Bill (Nikki) Potter, Brother-in-Law to Amy Saries, Rene (Angela) Teerlinck, Uncle to Alyssa Potter, Ashley (John) Nicolella and Ryan Potter, Rochelle Teerlinck and Nicholle (JD) Teerlinck and Father-in-law to John JMFH (Meghan) Herman and granddaughter Makaylee Herman.

Rick had many aunts and Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews and his Rendezvous brothers and sisters that he loved dearly.

He was a 1983 Graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. After graduation Rick worked side by side with his family at Broadway Carpet as an installer and owner for over 40 years. He was a 33-year member of the Elks Club.

He also served 24 years as Town Councilman in Duanesburg, NY. In 1994 Rick and his family became Owners of the Harley Rendezvous to help keep Kemp’s dreams alive. In 2005 he married long time love Julie Potter and Isabella and Frankie soon followed.

Rick was one of a kind – the hardest working man with the kindest heart. A rock for all to lean on and the loudest cheerleader in the room. The first to step up and help anyone in need.

He loved the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, hunting, being on the tractor or just sitting on the front porch shooting the breeze at the Florida house with a bottle of tea in one hand and his phone in the other.

He meant so much to so many people. From the moment his children were born they had his whole heart – everything he did was with them in mind. He was an amazing father that always took care of his family and a true friend to all. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Funeral Services for Ricky will be on Saturday Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 1from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Princetown.