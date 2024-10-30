GUILDERLAND–The housing crisis is a pressing issue affecting many communities across the country. With the demand for housing skyrocketing and supply failing to keep pace, innovative solutions are essential. One not too obvious solution lies in the on surge of active adult communities.

Freeing Up Larger Homes and Increase Housing Density

As older adults move to 55+ communities, they vacate larger, family-sized homes which opens up much needed housing for younger families, who are typically happy to refurbish larger spaces overtime to create their homestead. This creates a better balance between housing supply and demand, and provides “new” homes to families without building more housing units. 55+ communities result in higher housing density, maximizing the use of land and resources, and help promote an eco-friendly sustainable development.

Choosing an Active Adult Community Over Downsizing

As retirement approaches, many people find themselves at a crossroads: should they lease at an active adult community or opt for downsizing to a smaller home or condo. While the idea of a cozier home might seem appealing, there are significant advantages to choosing an active adult community that can enhance both quality of life and long-term happiness. Freedom from home ownership means freedom also from the costs and stress of home maintenance, real estate taxes and the worry over large repairs. It also provides an environment that supports well-being and promotes independence for the long haul.

Social Connection and Wellness Programming

As we age, our social circles get smaller, and we can often find ourselves with less than a handful of meaningful relationships. This results in reduced social engagement, depression, loneliness, and oftentimes physical and cognitive decline. Community life allows for connecting with peers in similar life stages and interests to form clubs, take classes, and share life, without having to leave home. Active Adult communities are not “old folks’ homes.” They offer a wide variety of engagement and fun from fitness and recreation to the arts, lifelong learning, sight-seeing, entertainment and so much more. Engaging in new hobbies and interests can keep the mind sharp and provide a sense of purpose and joy. This is one of the most principal factors in determining your successful aging.

Right-sized Living

Once the kids leave, you don’t need three bedrooms anymore. Having a modern open floor plan with space for relaxing, large accessible bathrooms and fully equipped kitchens is usually just the right fit. Many also offer furnished guest suites, on-site storage, balconies, landscaped patios, pools and walking paths. How about a golf simulator or a movie theatre? Shared amenities actually significantly increase your living and entertaining space.

Financial Considerations

All too often people die without ever truly enjoying what they saved for. The old idea of leaving your house to your children is a thing of the past but using your assets to live in an environment that supports your well-being, and longevity is smarter than any investment tip out there! The all-inclusive lifestyle of community means shared predictable expenses. With all the programming, maintenance, utility bills and other services included, the costs can be very well justified.

This article was written by the staff at Hamilton Parc in Guilderland. They can be contacted at 518-456-0004 or hamiltonparc.com.