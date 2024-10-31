NEW YORK CITY – Artwork by 23 students from the Bethlehem Central School District was recently showcased at the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) Art Exhibit, held during the NYSSBA Annual Convention and Education Expo last week..

This annual exhibit, sponsored by the New York State Art Teachers Association (NYSATA), provides students across New York with a platform to display their artistic talents to a statewide audience. Hundreds of education leaders viewed the exhibit, which highlighted works selected by Bethlehem art teachers.

Bethlehem’s featured artists included Griffin Gardner and Madison Kvam from Elsmere Elementary; Shannon Peschel and Dylan Mueller from Glenmont Elementary; Violet Bashant and Evan Hopper from Hamagrael Elementary; Alexander Carneiro and Lacey Jones from Eagle Elementary;

and Christina Piccolo, Kennedy Lee, Melissa Yang, Yuzuki Izumi, Max Cubello, and Siobhan Seagle from Bethlehem Central Middle School. High school students Kiera Murphy, Angie Graf, Wren Gambelunghe, Lita Start, Quinn Knaub, Kieran McNay, Molly Quidort, Violet Bickersmith, and Erica Piccolo were also selected to represent Bethlehem.

These students’ works are also part of a virtual exhibit, which will remain accessible online through the end of the year.