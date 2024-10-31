ALBANY—County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and the Albany County Legislature have approved a $2.9 million funding plan to expand broadband access in rural and underserved areas of the county.

The initiative addresses a growing need for reliable internet service in rural communities, where high-speed internet is essential for economic development, educational access, and healthcare.

The county allocated $2,907,700 in American Rescue Plan funds for the project, aimed at providing faster and more reliable internet services to regions currently without broadband coverage. Working with ECC Technologies, the county identified unserved addresses and issued a request for proposals to internet service providers willing to expand broadband infrastructure with county support. In response, five providers submitted projects that would impact seven towns, and these proposals were then competitively graded.

“By investing in broadband infrastructure, we are bridging the digital divide and bringing more households in our rural communities online,” McCoy said. “High-speed, dependable, and reasonably priced internet is necessary for full engagement in modern life. We must ensure that every resident, regardless of zip code, has the tools they need to thrive.”

In August, New York State launched a “County Partnerships” Broadband grant program, encouraging counties to apply for additional state funding for competitively sourced broadband expansion projects. The county has applied for this funding, which, if granted, would enable broadband access for even more households.