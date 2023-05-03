SCHENECTADY— The Fifth Annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards were jamming on Sunday, April 30 at Proctor’s Theater.

Oh yeah, winners were also announced.

Affectionately called the The Eddies Music Awards, the show celebrates professionals working in all aspects of the Capital District music scene.

Musical performances were performed by Annie In The Water, Sydney Worthley (full band), A Band Called ERIE ft. Sydney Worthley, Heard, Jim Gaudet and the Railyard Boys, and Victory Soul Orchestra. Greg Aidala, emcee of the show, also performed alongside cousin and drummer, Mark Klein of Blackcat Elliot, as a duo in their group Caffeinated Yolk.

Winner’s List

Live Production Crew of the Year: Mirth Films

Music Recording Studio of the Year: Overit Studios

Record Label of the Year: Cacophony Records

Music Journalist of the Year: Michael Hochandel

Music Photographer of the Year: Frankie Cavone

Arts Publication of the Year: Nippertown

Radio DJ of the Year: Chris Wienk

Radio Station of the Year: WEXT

Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year: Albany Symphony Orchestra

World Music Artist of the Year: Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

Capital Region Jazz Artist of the Year: Joe Barna

Electronica Artist of the Year: Architrave

Hardcore Artist of the Year: BattleaXXX

Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year: The Clay People

R&B/Soul/Funk Artist of the Year: Victory Soul Orchestra

DJ of the Year: DJ HollYw8d

Hip-Hop/Rap Artist of the Year: B. Chaps & Freedom Stratton

Country/Bluegrass Band of the Year: Jim Gaudet and the Railyard Boys

Country Cover Band of the Year: Stony Creek Band

Americana Artist of The Year: Reese Fulmer & the Carriage House Band

Folk/Traditional Artist of the Year: Tie- #1.: Drank The Gold and #2.: Michael Eck

Alt/Indie Artist of the Year:The Sea The Sea

Blues Artist of the Year: Nite Train w/Thomasina Winslow

Solo/Duo Artist of the Year (Originals): Sirsy

Solo/Duo Artist of the Year (Covers): Steve Candlen

Rock/Pop Artist of the Year: Super 400

Songwriter of the Year: Girl Blue

Music Video of the Year: Buggy Jive – “Encyclopedia Black And The Case Of You”

Record of the Year: Sidney Worthley – “How Soon Is Now?”

Album of The Year: Buggy Jive -”The Ghost of Alexander”

Merit Awards were awarded to three winners: Family Tree, Mirth Films -Courtyard Sessions (Frank Cavone), and Instruments for Students: Albany Symphony Orchestra

Super 400 bassist/vocalist Lori Friday gave an honorable mention to both TheSpot518 reporter and photographer, Amy Modesti, and John Griffith of Bar People, for their dedication to their journalistic crafts and the #518MusicScene during her acceptance speech for winning Best Pop/Rock artist of the year.

The next Eddie’s Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs on March 25,2024 and the Music Awards show will return to Proctor’s April 21,2024.