DELMAR – World’s Window, Inc presents the 2023 Casey Family Memorial Golf Outing on Monday, June 19.

The 13th Annual Golf Outing honors the lives and work of Michael and Jill Casey and their family. All proceeds from the event go directly to the charity.

The Caseys were devoted to helping children in Belize to further their opportunities for education in an area of the world where there are not many options past grade school. Their work was extremely successful until their tragic passing in a plane crash in February 2010. Since their passing, Dan Casey and his older brother Chris and Brendan McCann owner of Perfect Blend Café, and many others have continued Mike and Jill’s work and vision through various charitable efforts and events.

There are a variety of sponsorships available for the tournament, and registration is open. There will be games, prizes, live music, cocktail hour and BBQ dinner at Normanside Country Club in Delmar.

For full information and registration visit www.worldswindow.org