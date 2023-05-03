She changed your diapers, hugged away your tears on a bad day, and cheered on your successes. Moms are like that, but let’s be honest – of all the moms, your mom is the BEST mom. With Mother’s Day fast approaching, why not treat her to an experience as unique and special as she is.

For the classic mom

The Tulip Festival in Albany, held this year Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, has long been a must-go Mother’s Day outing. One deserving mom even gets to be crowned Mother of the Year! This free event includes nearly 100 artisans selling their handmade crafts, a fine arts show, delicious food trucks, the KidZone family fun destination, three world-class live entertainment stages, and more than 248,000 tulips that will make a perfect backdrop for a portrait with Mom. It all takes place in historic Washington Park. For more information, visit www.albanyevents.org/events/albany-tulip-festival.

For the rock ’n’ roll mom

Legendary musician Boz Scaggs, who found widespread success in the ’70s due to a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, will be rocking The Egg Center for the Performing Arts in Albany Sunday, May 14 at 7:30. Your mom will be guaranteed to be humming “The Lido Shuffle” and “Lowdown” for weeks following. Tickets start at $79.50. For more information, visit www.theegg.org/event/boz-scaggs

For the mom who likes to shop

On May 13 and 14, Colonie Center in Albany, will be hosting a Mother’s Day Show, featuring a variety of local vendors, so you and Mom can go together to find the perfect gift for her special day.

For the fabulous mom

What’s better than a Mother’s Day brunch? A Mother’s Day brunch that SLAYS. On Sunday, May 14, you can treat Mom to the Hot Mess Mama’s drag show brunch featuring some dynamic mother-and-daughter drag duos from across the state. This 2 Queens Productions event will take place at Margarita City Mexican Grill And Bar in Colonie at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $5 per person (food not included). Get your tickets here: www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-brunch-tickets-577271473517.

For the outdoorsy mom

Looking to get a little fresh air with Mom on her special day? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy for a special Mother’s Day Wildflower Walk at the Bozen Kill Preserve in Altamont on Sunday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Stewardship Coordinator Marshall Lefebvre will lead a casual walk through the preserve to identify spring blooms. Visit www.mohawkhudson.org/events to sign up for this free event.

For the spiritual mom

Enjoy the lovely acoustics in the First Reformed Church of Schenectady as Rees Shad and The Conversations play Jazz Vespers (evening prayers) in a special Mother’s Day performance Sunday, May 14, at 5 p.m. Spend an evening with Mom listening to the band’s swinging Americana in a wonderful setting. For more information, visit www.frcschenectady.church.

For the nautical mom

Set sail Sunday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m. on the Captain JP Cruise Line in Troy for a Mother’s Day boat ride and brunch that is also a fundraiser to support women and children globally. Enjoy a menu of roast beef, ham, eggs, potatoes, French toast, sausage, bacon, fruit and more while cruising along the Hudson River. Prices start at $60 per person and $25 for children 4-12, with children under 4 sailing for free. The Captain JP Cruise Line is located at 278 River Street, Troy. To purchase tickets, visit www.floraekippinsfoundation.org.

For the artistic mom

Mom can let out her inner artist and create a stunning Mother and Child masterpiece at Lionheart on the Green’s paint night May 21, the Sunday after Mother’s Day, at 5 p.m. The event promises an evening of painting, music and fun – with all supplies provided. The cost is $40 per person, and participants must be 21 and older. For tickets, go to www.paintnite.com/buy/10309330. Lionheart on the Green is located at 952 Broadway in Albany.

For the sporty mom

Mom has always been your biggest cheerleader, and now she can root for the home team as the Tri-City ValleyCats face off against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy Sunday, May 14, at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit tcvalleycats.com.

For the mom who likes

a little bit of everything

Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont is honoring moms with a whole host of activities to pick and choose from on Sunday, May 14. Mother’s Day Brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Tasting Room and Biergarten. Don’t wait to make reservations – they go fast. Call 518-690-5157 to secure your spot.

If your mom’s into yoga, they will be hosting two sessions: a Yoga in the Pines session with Jess at 9:30 a.m., and Mother’s Day Yoga with Lisa at 1 p.m. Both cost $15.

Or you can pick up the pace with a Moederdag 5k that will wind through Indian Ladder trails beginning at 9 a.m. A Running From Your Mother 1-mile kids’ race will follow at 10 a.m. Adults in the 5K race will receive a ticket for a free mimosa for after the race or during a visit to the Tasting Room for brunch. Registration is $15 for ages 12 and under and $20 for adults.

Is your mom a champion baker? She can enter her famous pie or cake made with an ingredient farm grows on the farm during the year – apples, blueberries, raspberries, plums, pumpkin, squash – at the Inaugural Mother’s Day Bake-Off at 3 p.m. For more information about all of these events, visit www.indianladderfarms.com/mothers-day.