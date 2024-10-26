SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts will offer a hands-on soap-making workshop titled “Soap ‘N Sip” on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Taught by Christina Briggs, the workshop will introduce participants to the cold-process method of soap making. Attendees will create eight 2-ounce soap bars, which can be used as gifts or kept for personal use. Due to the curing time required for cold-process soap, the final products will be available for pickup at Saratoga Arts in December.

The class is open to individuals 21 and older. All materials and tools are provided. The cost is $62 for non-members and $56 for members, which includes a $32 materials fee.

The event will be held at Whitman Brewery, located at 20 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs.