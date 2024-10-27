SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts will host a “Pint ‘N Print” event on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Led by Christian Wechgelaer, the event will focus on monotype printmaking with a Halloween theme. Participants will create one-of-a-kind prints using stencils and Halloween imagery. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, courtesy of Whitman Brewery.

The class is open to participants 21 and older. All materials and tools are provided. The cost is $40 for non-members and $32 for members.

The event will take place at Whitman Brewery, located at 20 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs.