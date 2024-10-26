HUDSON FALLS—The Strand Theatre will welcome back the Monsters of Rock Band on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. for their annual Haunted Halloween Headbanger’s Ball.

The tribute band, known for its performances of 1980s hair and metal hits, will perform music from bands like Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard, Ozzy Osbourne, Dokken, Whitesnake, and Metallica, among others.

This Halloween-themed matinee show will also feature a costume contest with cash prizes, making it a fun event for all ages. Children 12 and under can attend for free, and the show is open to rock fans of all ages.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and are available at the Strand Box Office (cash or check only) or online through Brown Paper Tickets. The doors to the lobby, coffee shop, and box office will open at 1:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit the Strand Theatre’s website at www.mystrandtheatre.org. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls