Rockin’ Spa City for NYE

SARATOGA SPRINGS—Ben Folds and Mystic Bowies Talking Dreads will each headline Saratoga New Year’s Eve 2025 with electrifying performances during the Spa City’s annual celebration at the Saratoga Springs City Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Organizers announced the headliners during a press conference at City Hall on Thursday, revealing the various musical acts and participating venues who will help usher in the new year.

Folds will take the stage at the Saratoga Springs City Center on New Year’s Eve, delivering his signature mix of pop and piano rock. Widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of his generation, he has built a diverse career spanning solo albums, working with Ben Folds Five, and collaborations with artists ranging from classical musicians to pop icons. His performance is expected to draw a wide audience, adding to the festive atmosphere that has come to define Saratoga’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads will headline a concurrent show at Universal Preservation Hall. The Jamaican-born musician is known for breathing new life into the Talking Heads’ catalog by blending roots reggae and ska with the band’s original sound. Since launching the Talking Dreads project in 2015, Mystic Bowie has electrified audiences across North America, captivating both longtime fans of the Talking Heads and new listeners alike.

In addition to the headlining acts, event organizers confirmed that Los Sugar Kings, Dogs in a Pile, Lindsey Kraft, and Tops of Trees will also perform throughout the celebration.

Saratoga New Year’s Eve 2025 will kick off with a free outdoor concert by local funk band Tops of Trees, followed by a fireworks display. The concert will be held on Ellsworth Jones Place, outside of the Saratoga Springs City Center, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is open to the public and is designed to encourage community participation in the early hours of the celebration.

Following Tops of Trees, ticketed performances will take place across multiple venues, including the City Center, Universal Preservation Hall, Caffe Lena, and Putnam Place. Caffe Lena, which will feature Boston-based band Los Sugar Kings, is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year and will contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We are honored to collaborate with the City, the Chamber, Discover Saratoga, and the City Center to bring this exciting event to our downtown,” said Jean Leonard, president of Proctors Collaborative, which manages Universal Preservation Hall. “Saratoga is a special place, and we are thrilled to be part of what makes this community unique.”

For Lindsey Kraft, who will open for Ben Folds at the City Center, the event offers an opportunity to showcase her theatrical pop music to a large and diverse audience. Kraft, known for her acting roles in television series such as “Grace and Frankie,” and “Obliterated,” is also a talented singer and composer. She will perform songs from her one-woman musical “love, me” as part of her set on New Year’s Eve.

Los Sugar Kings, appearing at Caffe Lena, have built a reputation for their high-energy performances and ability to cross genres, bringing Latin rhythms, rock, and jazz together in a way that resonates with a broad audience. “It’s great to be back in downtown programming after a few years of pivoting to virtual events,” said Sarah Craig, executive director of Caffe Lena. “We’re excited to heat up the cold night with sounds of the Caribbean. Expect some dancing!”

The lineup also includes jam band Dogs in a Pile, who will perform at Putnam Place. The band, known for its improvisational style and dynamic live shows, has garnered a growing fan base and is a regular presence at festivals and venues across the country.

Saratoga New Year’s Eve 2025 is presented by local company Death Wish Coffee, with support from event sponsors Adirondack Trust Company, Druthers Brewing Company, and the Saratoga Springs Special Assessment District. Promotional partners include WNYT NewsChannel 13, The Daily Gazette, Nippertown, and the Saratoga Regional YMCA.

Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga, emphasized the importance of the event for both locals and visitors. “This celebration is a wonderful opportunity for people to come together and experience everything that makes Saratoga special—from our vibrant downtown to our cultural attractions,” Leggieri said. “Events like this foster community spirit and contribute to the economic impact on Saratoga County by driving tourism and supporting local businesses.”

Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, echoed this sentiment. “I love Saratoga New Year’s Eve — it’s a chance to come together with so many of our neighbors for music, fireworks, and the First Day 5K. Everyone is welcome, whether you’re purchasing a VIP ticket for front-row seating or bringing the kids to watch the fireworks.”

The celebrations will continue into New Year’s Day with the Saratoga First Day 5K, a family-friendly run open to participants of all ages. The annual event has become a tradition for many in the community, offering a fun and healthy way to start the new year.

“Saratoga Springs is no longer just the ‘August place to be,’” said Saratoga Springs Mayor John Safford. “Our New Year’s Eve celebration has become a prime example of how this city offers something special year-round. We’re looking forward to another successful event this year.”

Tickets are priced starting at $25, with limited VIP packages available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.saratoganye.com.