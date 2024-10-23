Library expansion and renovation project budgeted at nearly $37 mil

DELMAR – At its October 15 meeting, the Bethlehem Public Library’s board of trustees officially approved plans to renovate and expand the Library for $36,963,179.

The board also unanimously voted to put a bond referendum for the budgeted cost before district voters on December 12. To pay the project’s nearly $37 million cost and reduce the bond size, the Library will draw $2,963,179 from its general funds. Library Board President Mark Kissinger said the Library may ultimately increase the general fund contribution to over $3 million to further decrease the bond size and the concomitant debt payments.

Kissinger explained that depending on bidding outcomes, the Library may not have to bond the full $36 million plus figure, but voters will be asked to authorize bonding of the entire budgeted amount.

The planned internal renovations include adding new and expanded meeting areas, children and teen spaces, a new HVAC system and asbestos remediation. Outside, the Library will add 19 parking spaces, a book drop loop, a pavilion with amenities, improve sidewalks and landscaping and move the library’s main entrance to the current garage space.

Originally scheduled for May, the library renovation vote was first pushed to October 1. In August, the board again postponed the vote when outside architect Ashley McGraw’s cost projection exceeded the $36 million cap set by the board. Kissinger said adding a new HVAC/geothermal system had driven the project’s total projected cost to about $40 million.

The board asked for a redesign, but that resulted in delaying the vote.

Kissinger explained that the current nearly $37 million budget does not exceed the $36 million cap because the hvac/geothermal system expense, previously kept separate, is now included in the project budget. He also said upon substantial completion federal government funds are available to recoup part or all geothermal system expenses, which could bring the costs below the cap.

At the October 14 board meeting, architects presented an option that trimmed the project’s square footage from 51,000 to 46,000 square feet. The plan reduced the largest meeting room size from a 250 to 197 person capacity. Elbert Eller, Ashley McGraw’s Senior Architect, told the Board 19,250 square feet of building space will be added and that 60% of the project’s budgeted costs goes to renovating existing structure’s heat, plumbing, data, electrical and AV systems.

Ashley McGraw’s Principal Susanne Angarano said the renovations also include a new roof, reconstructing the roof area to one level, replacing the stacks and furniture, ensuring structural items meet code and a “big focus” on greenery, safety, and parking.” “You’re getting a lot,” she said.

Board member Michelle Walsh said, “The reductions you have made still look beautiful and are providing the space that everyone needs as well.”

Prior to the Board vote and during the public comment period, three of the dozen meeting attendees asked the Board to again delay the bond vote to have time to educate the public about the project. Those speakers asked to hold the vote in May with the district’s school budget vote.

Two other residents voiced concerns about the project’s cost. Resident Anne Moore provided the Board with a cost comparison for library construction in surrounding areas. According to Moore, Guilderland’s library was renovated in 2021 for $8 million, the Cambridge library in 2024 for $736,000 and Woodstock’s library for $3 million in 2021.

Moore also cited the wholesale construction of the Town of Half-Moon Clifton Park’s library in 2004 for $15 million, which she claimed equates to $25 million 2024 dollars. According to an article appearing in The Saratogian, the Half-Moon Clifton Park library cost $14 million to construct a 55,000 square foot two story building and $600,000 to buy the 10.2 acre site.

Bonnie Goldsmith, a 30 year library patron, questioned whether there are more cost effective ways to renovate the existing facility. She said she did not understand how it had “snowballed” into a $36 million project and raised additional concerns about cost overruns and tax increases.

Initially, in November 2023, the project was budgeted at $28 million. By May 2024, the approved project cost increased to $35,406,019 for the same building design changes and upgrades.

Despite the concerns raised, the Board voted unanimously to approve the over $36 million project and adopted the bond resolution. It also resolved to ask the School District to hold an election on December 12, issue the bonds and levy a real property tax within the Bethlehem Central School District to annually pay the bond’s debt service. The tax amount was not set.

By law, the School District will run the election, but the Library will pay for it because it was formed as a school library and not an independent library. Library Executive Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick did not know how much the election will cost.

Walsh said she wanted the public to know that the board had considered “quite a lot” and “took what we heard into consideration.”

The board also adopted a declaration under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act that the Library’s renovation and expansion will not create any significant adverse environmental impacts and therefore a draft environmental impact statement will not be prepared.

Kissinger said there is much work to do before the December 12 vote. “We have to educate the public, but there are a lot of people who believe in the Library and that it’s an investment in our future,” Kissinger said. About deferring the vote to May, Kissinger said he understands the School District, which must hold the election, is not supportive of having the vote on the May ballot with the school budget. He said further delay would also only increase project cost due to inflation.

The School District did not respond to a request for comment.

“We need to get this to the voters and keep it within the costs because we don’t want to make the costs any bigger by having a delay. There is nothing a delay would help,” Kissinger said.

Kirkpatrick commented, “My job as Library Director is to put the organization in a position so what the board wants to do is achievable and it is achievable.” He agreed there is a lot to do before the December 12 vote. “Now the job is to push out the final version for people so they can stop talking speculatively. We have a date and a budget and know that this is what it will look like,” he said. Information will be sent to all district mailbox holders in a special Footnotes edition and in all library newsletters.

“We want to cast as wide a net as possible so people know what they are voting for, what does this hope to achieve and does this meet their needs,” Kirkpatrick said.

Will it be thumbs up or down on the referendum? “I’m a huge fan of democracy and I love leaving it in the hands of the public. It’s their obligation and right to decide on these big issues,” Kirkpatrick said.

“No matter what the public says we’re still their library,” he added.