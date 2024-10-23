MVP Arena — Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 26, and 27

ALBANY—Phish will perform a special three-night stand at MVP Arena on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 26, and 27, with all proceeds benefiting the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, based in Ludlow, Vt. These will be the band’s only shows this fall.

Proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales will support the Divided Sky Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio and program director.

In addition to the concerts, a pre-show event hosted by The WaterWheel Foundation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. Attendees can request to add the upgrade during ticket purchase or through the ticket request process.