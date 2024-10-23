Step into the spotlight

ALBANY—What is Halloween if not a time that allows every spirit to boldly express that which is locked inside their souls?

In Our Own Voices and Discover Albany are hosting a Halloween House Ball on Friday, Oct. 25, at Lark Hall, open to all community members. The free event, scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m., will celebrate ballroom culture with runway walks, costumes, and friendly competition.

Ballroom culture, originating from Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities, allows participants to express their identity through fashion, dance, and performance. The event draws inspiration from the vibrant tradition of ballroom culture, rooted in Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities, where individuals could express their identity through fashion, dance, and performance.

“This is a space where people can really embrace who they are,” said Alisya Reza, special events coordinator for In Our Own Voices. “We thought Halloween would be the perfect time for this—where else can you transform yourself for a night, and have fun showing off your creativity?”

Participants can enter various categories, such as “Best Dressed” or “Avant-Garde,” and compete for cash prizes. The runway will be open to anyone ready to strut their stuff, with judges guiding contestants through each category. Whether you’re channeling leather and lace or going all out with a bizarre and avant-garde costume, the event encourages creativity in all its forms.

Ballroom culture, particularly in the 1980s, became a vibrant, underground movement within the LGBTQ+ community, predominantly among Black and Latinx individuals. It emerged as a response to societal exclusion and discrimination faced by these marginalized groups, offering a safe space for self-expression, identity, and community building.

The ballroom scene of the 1980s revolved around competitions, known as “balls,” where participants, often called “walkers,” would strut down a runway and compete in various categories. These categories ranged from voguing (a stylized form of dance inspired by model poses) to runway walks, fashion, and even performances that mimicked mainstream, heteronormative roles like “executive realness.” The participants, sometimes organized into “houses” or teams, would compete to earn trophies, recognition, and status within the community.

A significant part of ballroom culture was the formation of “houses,” which were like surrogate families. Led by “house mothers” or “house fathers,” these groups were composed of individuals who had often been rejected by their biological families due to their sexual orientation, gender identity, or race. Houses like the House of LaBeija, House of Xtravaganza, and House of Ninja became iconic within the scene. The houses would nurture and train their members for the competitions, creating a tight-knit community that valued mutual support and belonging.

The 1980s were also a time of immense struggle for the LGBTQ+ community due to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which disproportionately affected Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ individuals. In this context, ballroom culture became not only a place of self-expression but also of solidarity and activism. The scene provided a sense of family and safety for individuals during a time of widespread fear and stigma, helping to form support networks for those affected by the epidemic.

One of the most notable contributions to mainstream awareness of ballroom culture came through “Paris is Burning,” a 1990 documentary filmed in the late 1980s that highlighted the lives of those within the New York ballroom scene. The film brought visibility to the struggles and artistry of its participants and has since become a cultural touchstone for LGBTQ+ history.

Voguing, a hallmark of ballroom culture, rose to mainstream prominence thanks to Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue,” which drew inspiration from the ballroom dance form. However, despite its mainstream appeal, voguing and ballroom culture remained deeply tied to the underground Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities, where it originated as a form of resistance and survival.

The legacy of the 1980s ballroom culture continues to influence fashion, dance, and pop culture today. Shows like “Pose” and mainstream LGBTQ+ events often pay homage to the ballroom scene’s foundational role in shaping queer expression and community in the face of adversity.

The evening will also feature the crowning of a Halloween Ambassador, an individual who will represent the LGBTQ+ Black, Indigenous, and people of color community throughout the year. Zarria Davenport, the current Halloween Ambassador, shared her excitement:

“The experience has been surreal,” she said. “It’s opened so many doors, and I can’t wait to see who takes on the role next.”