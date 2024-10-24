The City Beer Hall — Friday, Oct. 25

ALBANY—The City Beer Hall will host a Phish After-Party on Friday, Oct. 25 featuring live performances by the Beau Sasser Trio, Adrian Tramontano, and Albany’s own Justin Henricks.

The event, open to the public, will take place at 42 Howard St., following the Phish concert at MVP Arena.

Beau Sasser, a veteran of the live music scene, will lead the trio. Sasser’s career began with the original project Uncle Sammy, and he has since performed with artists such as Melvin Sparks, Alan Evans Trio, and Ryan Montbleau. Currently, he is part of the progressive funk/fusion band Kung Fu and leads his own group, The Escape Plan.

Joining Sasser are Adrian Tramontano, drummer for the band Twiddle.