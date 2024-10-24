Canella’s sweet taste of forbidden fruit

Mickey Thomas sang about it. A mutually scorned Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were burned and later wrote hit songs about it.

Casual love.

Thomas “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” while singing for Elvin Bishop. The future Starship frontman shared the story of a man flippant in the ways of love on his way to a Top 10 hit. Buckingham, on the other hand, aired out scathing details of a doomed romance, letting Nicks know she could “Go Your Own Way.” Nicks retorted with “Dreams,” blistered by her ex-lover’s line, “Shaking up is all you want to do,” en route to sharing the Top 10.

Local band Canella, fronted by lead singer Juliana Castrillon, is set to release their new single, “Cookie Sweet,” a track inspired by an in-band romance. The single, slated for release this Friday, explores the personal connection between Castrillon and the band’s drummer, Dan Carr.

Castrillon, who co-founded Tummy Rub Records and is a graduate of the College of Saint Rose, said the song draws from the emotional complexities of balancing personal and professional relationships within a creative space.

“We wanted to capture the sweetness and challenges of being in a relationship while working together in the band,” Castrillon said. She said the two had started off in a casual relationship, wary of jumping into a romantic one out of respect for the band. But, she said she started developing feelings and sensed that Carr was, too. “The song has layers of both joy and vulnerability.”

The Albany-based indie band has been building a name for themselves in the local music scene. Canella’s unique sound blends influences from Castrillon’s diverse musical background, which includes both pop and Latin genres. Her experiences growing up in Colombia and her formal education in music at Saint Rose play a key role in shaping the band’s eclectic style.

The band is also active in running Tummy Rub Records, an independent label they co-founded to help support and promote other artists in the local music scene. Based in Albany, the label was born from a desire to foster collaboration and growth within the music community.

“Tummy Rub Records is a way for us to create a platform that nurtures collaboration and growth for emerging artists,” Castrillon said. “We’ve been able to learn a lot through our own journey, and we want to give back to the community that’s supported us.”

Much of Canella’s drive to nurture the local music scene is rooted in their ties to the College of Saint Rose. Castrillon and her bandmates studied music at Saint Rose, where they found their artistic footing and the values that shaped their approach to the industry. The college’s strong focus on creativity, collaboration, and community engagement deeply influenced the band’s ethos and inspired them to carry forward that tradition with Tummy Rub Records.

“The College of Saint Rose played a huge role in shaping who we are as musicians and as a band,” Castrillon said. “We learned so much about the importance of collaboration and supporting one another, which is something we want to keep alive with our label. It’s about creating a space where artists can thrive just like we did.”

By co-founding Tummy Rub Records, Canella hopes to continue the College of Saint Rose’s legacy of fostering creativity and collaboration. They are determined to build a nurturing environment where musicians, like themselves, can hone their craft and share their art with the world.

The upcoming single will mark a significant moment for Canella, reflecting their musical growth and personal stories.

“At first, we were worried it might feel inappropriate to bring a personal relationship into the band, but over time, we’ve found a way to make it work without it affecting the rest of the group,” she said. “It’s all about setting boundaries and respecting each other as both partners and bandmates.”

“Cookie Sweet” will be available on streaming platforms later this month. Fans can also expect a series of local performances to follow the release, further solidifying Canella’s place in the vibrant Albany music scene.