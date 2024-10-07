SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Arts will host an exhibition featuring the work of Bethlehem artist Rhianna Leigh, one of the 2024 regrant recipients, from Friday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Nov. 1. The show will explore themes of reciprocity and community care, continuing Leigh’s mission of offering art on a sliding scale.

The opening reception will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., with an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Leigh’s work focuses on creating a system rooted in generosity, a theme inspired by her experiences during the pandemic.