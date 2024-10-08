Gatherings bring literary lovers together to expand their enjoyment of reading

C.S. Lewis is credited with saying, “We read to know we are not alone.” Though reading is often a solitary activity, sharing and discussing books can serve as an even greater reminder that we are not alone. For those who say they do not love to read, they probably just haven’t found the right book yet.

One way to be exposed to different literary styles and authors is to be part of a book club. Some readers might actually want to start their own club.

A book club can include your friend group or it can pull relative strangers together. By reading with others on a deadline, you may be more likely to stick with reading and retain more of what you’ve read.

Here are some simple ways to start a book club of your own.

Start small. If you’re inexperienced, it is best to begin small when setting up the book club. Privately reach out to a few different people you know enjoy books and see if they would be interested. Ask them to invite a few other people to help the club grow.

Stay organized. Digital tools can help book club organizers stay on top of things and inform the club. Many clubs utilize social media platforms like Facebook Groups. Bookclubs is an application designed especially for book clubs. Make an account to organize your book club, receive book recommendations and view discussion guides.

Identify your intentions. The motivation behind a book club is to read, but you might want to narrow that even further. Perhaps you want to make new friends? Or maybe you want to explore a certain literary genre exclusively? Create a book club business plan of sorts where you fully express your intentions for the club.

Choose the vibe and meeting style. Some book clubs are rigid with a set schedule and firm deadlines. Others are more relaxed with meetings being shuffled around to accommodate everyone’s lives. Create a game plan of where you will meet, how often you meet and how books and discussion points will be selected.

Select your first book: Look to Goodreads, Amazon reviews, and other book-related resources to find a popular book. Various celebrities also have their own book club recommendations, so that may be a safe place to start.

Opt for a slow weeknight for meetings. People tend to be busy on the weekend with other social engagements, so book clubs may be best hosted on a Monday or Tuesday evening. When establishing the book club, poll potential attendees to see what the majority want. Try to be consistent with the meeting day and time to keep the book club rolling along.

Prepare discussion questions. It’s easy for a book club meeting to veer away from the book or for there to be a lull in conversation unless it is guided along. A discussion question list will help keep people chatting about what’s important: the book.

Be open about costs. Some book clubs are free and others require a fee to join to help pay for meeting spaces or refreshments. Be up front about how costs will be absorbed.