Faces 15 to 60 years in federal prison when sentenced

SYRACUSE – Thomas Berrington,33, of Colonie, pled guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in federal court to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The plea was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As part of his guilty plea, Berrington admitted that between June 2023 and January of 2024, he repeatedly sexually abused a minor female child for the purpose of photographing and video recording the abuse. The victim was eight years old when Berrington’s abuse of her began.

At sentencing, currently scheduled for January 30 in Albany, Berrington faces a term of imprisonment between 15 and 60 years, a term of post-release supervision between 5 years and life, and a fine of up to $250,000. Berrington will also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim, forfeit the device used in the offense, and will be required to register as a sex offender. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the statute the defendant violated, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Albany Division Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force – composed of FBI Special Agents, and state and local police investigators, including from the New York State Police and Colonie Police Department.