Borrow a look from one of these fan favorites

One of the best ways to get in on the Halloween costume fun is to choose a look that borrows from popular culture. This year there is no shortage of inspiration for those who want to look like their favorite movie, television and game characters.

Comic book ‘frenemies’

Marvel’s popular characters joined forces in “Deadpool & Wolverine” this year with the titular stars played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively. Whether you’re team red or team yellow, dressing up as one of these action characters is certainly going to be popular for Halloween 2024.

Whirlwind romance

Fans of the “Bridgerton” television series know that the third season follows the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. This is a perfect couples’ costume, and one that will be lavish at any Halloween gathering.

Travis and Taylor

The last year-plus has been notable for both football fans and Swifties. Three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift became the power couple of record, earning fans from both sides of the football/music aisle. Dressing up as this duo is sure to get rave reviews.

Country vibes

Beyonce ushered in a new era of country music in 2024 with the release of her album “Cowboy Carter.” Emulating the pop-to-country princess is a great way to turn heads this Halloween.

The ‘Juice’ is loose

It’s been 36 years since audiences enjoyed the hijinks of Beetlejuice, the star character of Tim Burton’s horror-comedy. With the release of “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” complete with most of the original actors reprising their roles, there’s no question that Beetlejuice, Lydia and Delia costumes will be trending this October.

Political opponents

The race to the White House this year certainly has had its twists and turns. Political figures often are in fashion for Halloween costumes, and this year that is bound to be the case with individuals dressing up as the Republic and Democratic presidential candidates.

Another pink lady

While “Barbie” was the chic lady in pink for 2023, thanks to the announcement of the new prequel series dubbed “Elle,” Elle Woods from the “Legally Blonde” franchise is sure to be trending this Halloween.

Wacky Wednesday

Now that another series installment is in the works, there will be plenty of people dressed up as Wednesday Addams this Halloween.