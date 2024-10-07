COLONIE – A 21-year-old Albany man was the second person arrested in connection to a Facebook Marketplace robbery on Frederick Avenue on August 14.

Azion Ponce was charged with robbery – forcible theft with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and reckless endangerment, all felonies.

According to police, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Facebook Marketplace transaction was to take place at a parking lot at the Anson Pocket Park in Colonie’s West Albany Neighborhood.

The park is nestled between Fredricks, Charles and Wilson Avenues and is a destination for many children and families from the active neighborhood.

“This is where our kids play. This is where families walk their dogs. This is where citizens go to enjoy what the town of Colonie offers,” Gerace said.

Gunshots rang out and the cars collided then both left the scene. A witness reported a partial plate number and a description of the car hit with gunfire to police and detectives traced it to Collin Campbell Jr., 20, of Troy, and located it at a Dowling Road residence.

After getting a search warrant, police found a loaded handgun in the backyard, $53,000 in cash, and three pounds of marijuana inside. The car had other bullet holes in it from prior shooting and a blown-out window from this one.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, Campell was charged with robbery – forcible theft with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and reckless endangerment, all felonies. Both were sent to the Albany County jail, but have since bonded out.

Stolen post office mail

NEWTONVILLE – On Wednesday, Sept. 18, while in court for another incident, Terrence Parker, 33, of Albany was detained by Colonie police for an incident on September 2 at the Newtonville Post Office on Loudon Road.

Parker is accused of taking $27,000 worth of mail from the blue mailbox at the Post Office and was in possession of some of the mail at his residence.

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property – greater than $3,000, a felony, and conspiracy – fifth degree, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Albany Shaker and Wolf Roads on Friday, Sept. 20 for traffic violations and found the driver was impaired by alcohol.

According to reports, at 1:44 a.m. officers observed the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Stillwater man, to show signs of intoxication. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to keep right, failure to stay in a single lane and failing to notify a change of home address.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Sept. 30.

Burglary and larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Target on Central Avenue on Friday, Sept. 20 for a report of a larceny at the store.

After an investigation, Calloway Winters, 50, who is homeless, was already trespassed from the store for prior incidents and allegedly passed all points of sale with merchandise without paying for it.

He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Winters was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Fake check

COLONIE – A 46-year-old Watervliet man was taken into custody on Friday, Sept. 20 for attempting to cash a check at Citizens Bank at Northway Mall.

According to reports, Carl Young forged a check and attempted to cash it at approximately 2 p.m.

He was charged with forgery, a felony, and criminal possession of stolen property and attempted petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

Young was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Stolen car from Mass.

LATHAM – A Mass. woman was taken into custody after she was found in possession of a stolen car from out of state at the CVS on Loudon Road on Friday, Sept. 20.

According to reports, Colonie police worked with Shrewsbury, Mass. police to identify the car that was allegedly stolen from that jurisdiction by Jennifer Picknelly, 47, of Springfield, Mass.

She was charged with grand larceny – second degree – over $5,000, a felony.

Picknelly was arrested and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Two times on Wolf Road

COLONIE – A man arrested for allegedly stealing from the LL Bean at Colonie Center at 6:17 p.m.on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and released with an appearance ticket was charged with burglary in another incident at a local greenhouse near the police station.

According to police, Carlos Soliflores, 30, of Albany was charged with petit larceny in the Colonie Center case and was set to return to Colonie Town Court on October 9, but was charged in a burglary at 8:57 p.m. that took place at Hillard’s Greenhouse on Old Wolf Road. In that case, he was charged with burglary, a felony, and criminal mischief – intent to damage property and attempted petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

Soliflores is a migrant from Venezuela, staying in a downtown-Albany hotel. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Asleep and drunk

COLONIE – Colonie police found a car stopped at the intersection of Osborne Road and Central Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 3:51 a.m. and the driver asleep at the wheel while in traffic.

According to reports, upon waking up the 35-year-old Albany man officers observed him to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated DWI – above .18 BAC, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for parking in a roadway. The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Sept. 30.

Warrant arrests this week

Vanessa Lee, 32, who is homeless, was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, Sept. 23 on a warrant for not showing up to court in August.

Justine Brittell, 44, of Albany, turned herself in on Monday, Sept. 23 for two outstanding warrants for not showing up to court in November and December 2023.

Shamsuddin Ahad, 58, of Albany, was detained at an unrelated call for service on on Monday, Sept. 23 and had an active warrant for not showing up to court in August. He was also charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, at Latham Farms.

Melissa Hunter, 46, of Troy, was the subject of a larceny in progress at Walmart in Latham on Sunday, Sept. 22 and was found to have an outstanding warrant from Albany County Court from January 2022. She was sent to the Albany County jail.

Kevin Rivera-Herrera, 24, of Albany, was detained by another police department on Sunday, Sept. 22 for an outstanding warrant that he did not show up for court in Colonie.

Robert Edwards, 34, of Latham, was involved in a personal injury auto accident on Saturday, Sept. 21 and found to be wanted for not showing up to court in Colonie.

Rahjaneek Croley, 22, of Colonie, turned herself in to Colonie police on Friday, Sept. 20 for an outstanding warrant that she did not show up to court in May 2023.

Robert Voohees, 37, of Colonie, was involved in a property damage crash on Thursday, Sept. 19 and had an outstanding warrant from Colonie. He also had a warrant from Glenville and was transported to meet officers from that department.

Joanne Brand, 42, of Troy, was the subject of a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 19 and found to have a felony warrant from the City of Albany. She was transported to Albany South Station.

Stephanie Simpson, 28, of Guilderland, was identified during a check a subject call on Thursday, Sept. 19 and found to have a felony warrant from Glens Falls. She was transported to meet officers from that department.

Stephen Ball, 45, of Colonie, was in court on an unrelated matter on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and found to have an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany. He was turned over to police from that department.

Ramon Cotto, 23, of Colonie, turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Sept. 18 for an outstanding warrant that he did not show up for court in August.