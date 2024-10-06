LOUDONVILLE–The Shaker High School boys varsity soccer team secured a 3-0 victory over Saratoga Springs on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Swamp, in a fast-paced match.

Both teams opened the game with high energy, displaying strong effort and skillful passing. However, it was Shaker who broke the deadlock just before halftime. Kofi Sarfoh netted the first goal, assisted by Owen Brant, giving Shaker a 1-0 lead at the break.

The second half began with a quick goal for Shaker after Spencer Subik played a ball into the box for Sarfoh, who was fouled. Sarfoh calmly converted the ensuing penalty kick, doubling Shaker’s lead. With about 15 minutes remaining, Brant’s shot was saved by Saratoga’s goalkeeper, but Brodie Flaherty capitalized on the rebound to extend the score to 3-0.

Shaker goalkeeper PJ Strand made several crucial saves for the shutout.