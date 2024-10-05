SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Arts is offering a series of grant information sessions in October to guide applicants through the process of applying for grants. These sessions will provide insight into the 2025 regrant cycle, as well as information about the Add-An-Artist Mini-Grants of $1,000 each, available this fall.

The sessions are scheduled as follows:

• Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Arkell Museum

• Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. via Zoom (registration required)

• Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 12 p.m. in Montgomery County (location TBD)

• Monday, Oct. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at the Fulton Montgomery Chamber of Commerce

• Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Main St. Studio in Charlton

• Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in Fulton County (location TBD)

These sessions will offer applicants an opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance from Saratoga Arts’ Grants Coordinator Spencer Sherry. The deadline for regrant applications is Nov. 22.