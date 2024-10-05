DELMAR – A Castleton on Hudson man who lost his license due to prior alcohol or drugs charges faces a felony charge for driving on Delaware Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 12:44 a.m.

He is also charged with DWI.

According to reports, a Bethlehem police patrol observed a tan 2004 Honda Accord traveling above the speed limit and passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed and performed a traffic stop.

Upon interviewing the driver, Andrew Broadhurst, 29, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and officers observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and he had bloodshot eyes. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

A check of his license showed he has more than three open suspensions on more than three dates.

An inventory of the vehicle found two unloaded rifles in the trunk that were taken into safekeeping by police.

At the police station he provided a breath sample, but had to be transported to the Albany County Sheriff’s office to use its breathalyzer. It returned a .11 percent BAC.

Broadhurst was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation – first degree, a felony, and DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation – second degree, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for speeding and moving from a lane unsafely.

He was given a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on October 1.

DWI on Kenwood Avenue

DELMAR – On Sunday, Sept. 22 at 12:46 a.m., Bethlehem police observed a black 2019 Cadillac Escalade traveling westbound and over the solid double line.

Officers performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Kenwood and Borthwick Avenues and interviewed the driver, a 72-year-old Slingerlands man. They observed the man to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, to have slurred speech and bloodshot and droopy eyes.

At first the man said he had three Coors Light beers at a bar, but later said it was six beers.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .15 percent BAC.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for moving from a lane unsafely.

He was given a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on October 1.

Red Bull bandit at Market 32, had warrant

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to an inactive larceny call at Market 32 in Slingerlands on August 27. Loss-prevention employees at the store reported a man who has repeatedly stole items from the store, allegedly stole $110.74 worth of Red Bull. The employees reported that he was known to take cases of the drink in prior incidents.

According to reports, the next day, the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center confirmed that the person at the store was Stephen Kelly, 56, of Albany. Police filled out an arrest warrant application that was signed by a judge.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, State Police detained Kelly and brought him to Bethlehem. He was charged with petit larceny, but also had an outstanding warrant from SUNY Albany police.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Theresa Egan and released under supervision of probation and turned over to SUNY Albany police.