SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Arts continues its fall season with a range of classes for artists of all skill levels. Upcoming workshops in October include:

Introduction to Embroidery with Megan Stacey: Tuesdays, Oct. 8-29, from 1 to 4 p.m. The course will guide students through various embroidery techniques. The cost is $195 for members and $231 for non-members.

Mandala & Zentangle Drawing with Katie Long and Theresa Morrison: Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. This two-session class invites participants to explore stress-relieving drawing techniques. The cost is $81 for members and $92 for non-members.

Monotype with Natural Materials with Xander Farmer: Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants will create unique prints using natural materials. The cost is $60 for members and $69 for non-members.

Framing for Artists with Jing Lu: Wednesdays, Oct. 23-30, from 6 to 9 p.m. This class will help artists prepare their work for display. The cost is $108 for members and $126 for non-members.