SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College will offer a series of free public tours this fall, welcoming visitors to explore its exhibitions and collections.

The Tang will provide two types of tours: Curator’s Tours and weekly tours led by Tang Guides. Curator’s Tours occur at least once per month and include insights from Skidmore College students who have organized exhibitions. Weekly tours are conducted by Tang Guides, who are trained gallery ambassadors, many of whom are Skidmore students. These tours will be available every Sunday from Sept. 8 through Dec. 8.

The Tang also offers private tours for adult, community, and school groups. Groups are encouraged to schedule their visits at least two weeks in advance and can contact Njeri Jennings, the Laurie M. Tisch Educator for K-12 and Community Programs, at 518-580-5538 or via email at [email protected]. Each visit is designed to last approximately one and a half hours, and groups are limited to 25 participants per gallery, with options to split larger groups as needed.

The museum emphasizes accessibility for all visitors.

For more information, visit the museum’s website at tang.skidmore.edu.