MECHANICVILLE – Happy post-Saint Patrick’s Day from the Hill Country Cloggers.

The Hill Country Cloggers, Upstate New York’s premier dance group focusing on the art of clogging, recently took their talents to the Mechanicville Senior Center on Saturday, March 16. Members of the competition team put on impressive dress rehearsal performances for friends, family, cloggers, and guests who attended the free community event.

Event goers also took part in a 50/50, raffles, and ate food throughout the afternoon while cheering on the competitors. The competition team will soon be competing in a clogging competition in April.

Like the Hill Country Cloggers group on Facebook or head to www.hillcountrycloggers.org for more information.

