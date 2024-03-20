BALLSTON SPA – The Artists’ Space at The National Bottle Museum has ended the call for artists to take part in the return of The Family Show, with its official opening Saturday, March 23. The Ballston Spa gallery also put a call out to artists for its Adirondack exhibit, slated to open Saturday, April 27.

According to Volunteer Director Fred Neudoerffer and President Ellie Dillon of The Artists’ Space, the idea for The Family Show originated in 2022 by Neudoerffer, who thought that it would be interesting to the diversity of artwork made by family members of a family unit. An opening reception for The Family Show will be held Saturday, April 6, 2-4 p.m. inside The Artists’ Space. The exhibit will run from March 23 through April 20. Following The Family Show, the gallery will transition to its second exhibition, The Adirondack Show.

Last year, Fred came up with the camping experience in the Adirondacks theme for the artists to submit work for the exhibit. This year’s theme will refer to the visual experience in the Adirondacks.

Artists can submit up to four entries for the exhibit with an entry form to the gallery before the submission deadline of Saturday, April 20.

The Adirondack Show will have its artist reception Saturday, May 11, 2-4 p.m and will feature music from Josh Clevenstine and friends who will perform Adirondack folk music in celebration of the release of Clevenstine’s CD.

The Artists’ Space was co-founded by both Neudoerffer and the late former President of the National Bottle Museum Jan Rutland fifteen years ago and has been celebrating the gallery’s milestone anniversary in many ways leading up to Aug. 2024. To learn more about the gallery, museum, and exhibition shows, go to nationalbottlemuseum.org.