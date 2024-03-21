SCHENECTADY — Les Misérables’ profound and enthralling story of the human spirit, love, redemption, and survival takes the stage at Proctors Theater in Schenectady on March 19–24. The beloved show has been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities, and 22 languages, and Les Misérables is returning to Schenectady for the first time since 2018.

“It’s been so nice being in New York,” said Haley Dortch, who plays the character ‘Fantine’. “I’ve loved it. It’s so cool to be able to go to places that I’d otherwise never visit. It’s been the most thrilling experience to travel so much.”

Dortch has been on tour for a year and a half now, and she just had her 500th performance two weeks ago. “It’s my debut, yes, but I feel like I’ve been at it for quite some time now,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind— a lot of learning and growing.”

“You get more comfortable,” she continued. “It never gets easier. I still get nervous, especially if my family or friends come to see the show; there’s still those butterflies no matter how many times I’ve done it.”

As Dortch’s experience has flourished, she’s discovered how to maintain the same impact of Fantine’s story over time. She describes the beginning of the tour as ‘very different’ from where she is now, and that this knowledge has only deepened her connection to the character.

“It’s been really interesting because you ask yourself, is it still fresh? How can I find new ways to make this a new show for me, especially after 500 times?” she expressed. “With the show written as well as Les Misérables, as well as my life experiences, it stays fresh for me.”

One way that Dortch has remained close to the character of Fantine through the journey is by using the source material as a mirror into Fantine’s soul. Dortch related how she recently looked over the music again and discovered something new every time.

“It was so interesting for me to continue to learn about this character,” said Dortch. “What I learned is that Fantine is extremely persistent; she will do anything to save this daughter that she loves. I find that to be so beautiful. No matter the hardships, the persistence of it all and the survival of the human spirit are what this story tells through many different characters.”

Dortch’s life experience before joining Les Misérables initially told a different story. Despite gravitating toward athletics like her father, Dortch describes herself as having ‘a strong passion for music throughout my entire life’. Her interest in music was taking her down several prospective paths when she saw an open audition on the Playbill website for Les Misérables and sent in a self-tape.

“I figured the worst they could do was say no. I am very fortunate. This doesn’t happen for many people,” she remembered. “I got a callback, and the rest is history! It’s like I was plucked out of college my sophomore year, and here I am doing this professional job. It was a lot to morph with and learn.”

Dortch auditioned for Éponine, but was asked during her audition to sing ‘I Dreamed A Dream’, and got a call back for Fantine. The song ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ is the emotional centerpiece of Fantine’s story, letting the audience into the heart of her plight.

“I’ve heard so many stories of what that song has meant to different people and families,” recalled Dortch, who called the song a ‘favorite’ of hers to sing at every show.

That intense connection with the audience is something Dortch also recognizes during another poignant moment of the show, the iconic epilogue. “In the epilogue, we say, ‘Who will be strong and stand with me? Somewhere beyond the barricade, is there a world you long to see?’” she said. “Those words are so powerful.”

“This is a long show,” she continued. “Watching three hours of this show unfold, you ask yourself: What do I want to stand up for? What do I want to fight for? Will I be strong enough to stand up for what I believe in? I think that is definitely the deepest connection we have with the audience in the show.”

In addition to her busy life on tour, Dortch has been working on her Instagram account, @TheMindfulMTP, where she interviews individuals involved in professional shows and further facilitates the conversation about mental health.

“I am a huge advocate for the mental health of performers,” she said. “I think it’s so important.”

Dortch’s advocacy for mental health stems from her journey to achieve a healthy work-life balance. With Les Misérables being the first show she’d ever done eight times a week, the demanding schedule had begun to take its toll. One of the lessons she’s taken away from her year and a half on the road is how to practice mental well-being.

“A couple months into the show, I realized that I was letting the show affect me more than what it needed to be,” she explained. “There’s a way to get to that place without personally affecting myself. I think for me, it was learning how to instinctually separate the character from the person. It’s Fantine’s story, not mine.”

“I have been through lived experiences that influence the character, and that’s how it’s uniquely me, and that’s how I can get it to that place, but there’s a hard shut-off from when the show starts with the character to when the show ends,” she continued. “I think that’s important for a lot of actors because there are a lot of hard shows. Learning to shut that down and create those separate worlds and separate lives is so important.”

Entering the separate world of Les Misérables and living that separate life of Fantine has been all part of Dortch’s journey, a learning path that the audiences in every city have shared with her every step of the way.

“The story is so beautiful and well-written. It touches a lot of people’s lives and can mean so much to them,” she reflected. She added, regarding the audience attending the upcoming show at Proctors, “I hope that they feel hope.”

The cast for the show includes Nick Cartell as ‘Jean Valjean’, Preston Truman Boyd as ‘Inspector Javert’, Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier’, Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier’, Devin Archer as ‘Enjolras’, Mya Rena Hunter as ‘Éponine’, Jake David Smith as ‘Marius’, and Delaney Guyer as ‘Cosette.’ More information on the show can be found at www.LesMis.com and www.atproctors.org