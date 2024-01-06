SARATOGA – On Dec. 17, 2023, Saratoga Hospital celebrated a monumental milestone, marking a century of nurturing lives and fostering beginnings with the 100th anniversary of the Saratoga Hospital Maternity Unit. Since its establishment on Dec. 17, 1923, the unit has been a beacon of hope throughout the decades, welcoming more than 60,000 babies to the Saratoga community.

The vision to establish this sanctuary of birth was propelled by the collective spirit of Saratoga’s community. In August 1922, a campaign aimed to raise $100,000 for the construction and equipping of a maternity addition.

