Drugs, DWAI and unresponsive on bypass

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to the Delamar Bypass near the intersection of Elsmere Avenue on Monday, Dec. 11 at 5:15 p.m. for a report of a car in the median with an unresponsive driver.

According to reports, when police arrived they found a black Nissan Altima in the median, the car running and the vehicle transmission in drive. The driver, identified as Lauren Stipe, 34, of Selkirk was observed to be extremely disoriented.

When the officer opened the door to check the driver, Stipe became irate and allegedly stepped on the accelerator. She eventually exited the vehicle and said she was picking up her husband.

Officers observed that while interviewing Stipe, she had exaggerated reflexes, was grinding her teeth, was very talkative and said she was cold.

She submitted to field sobriety tests which indicated impairment. She tested negative for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

Stipe submitted to a blood draw and provided a breath sample that returned a .00 percent BAC. She was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

A search of her purse revealed 3.05 grams of MDMA.

Stipe was charged with criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance, a felony, and DWAI-Drugs, a misdemeanor and ticketed for unsafe lane change.

She was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and released under the supervision of probation. Stipe is scheduled back in court on January 2.

Warrant

GLENMONT – A Walmart employee who allegedly took money from cash registers on eight dates in July and August was arrested again by Bethlehem police on Thursday, Dec. 14 for an outstanding warrant as he was being released from the Schenectady County jail.

This time, Kaseem Galloway, 32, of Schenectady, was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on an appearance ticket for January 2. Galloway was then picked up by Troy police for an active warrant from there.

Parole warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police stopped a BMW X5 that was traveling north on Route 9W on Friday, Dec. 15 at 3:37 a.m. for not having a functioning rear plate lamp.

Upon checking the identification of the driver and passenger, officers found that the passenger, Lamar Hughes, 37, who is homeless, had an outstanding parole warrant from October.

He was taken to the Albany County jail to await a parole hearing.

Aggravated DWI on Delmar Bypass

DELMAR – On Saturday, Dec. 16 at approximately 1:19 a.m. Bethlehem police observed a red 2008 Ford F-150 traveling south on Elm Avenue. According to reports, the officers observed the truck was over the solid white line and swerving. The vehicle also had an expired inspection sticker.

The officers performed a traffic stop on the Delmar Bypass near Bender Lane. Upon interviewing the driver, a 18-year-old Cohoes woman, officers observed the woman to have bloodshot, glassy and watery eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and refused a test on a pre-screening device for breath alcohol.

She was taken into custody and at the police station provided a breath sample that returned a .18 percent BAC.

The woman was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for no inspection sticker and refusing to take a breath test.

She was given a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on January 2.

Warrant

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to the Bethlehem Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 16 at approximately 3:54 p.m. for a man sleeping in the front entrance.

Upon arrival officers attempted to interview the man without success. Another officer did recognize the man as Raymond Rodriguez Jr. from past interactions. A check showed that Rodriguez had an outstanding warrant from Guilderland police.

He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Unregistered and DWI

ALBANY – On Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12:12 a.m. Bethlehem police observed a red Toyota Fit crossing the center lane of Route 85 and performed a traffic stop.

Upon interviewing the driver, a 38-year-old Albany man, officers observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana was detected and his eyes were bloodshot, glassy and watery.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that returned a .09 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to keep right, failing to use a designated lane and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

The man was given a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on January 2.

DWI on Route 9W

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police observed a blue 2017 Ford Fusion traveling in the opposite direction on Route 9W at a high rate of speed with a blown front right tire on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:11 a.m.

According to reports, the officer turned around, followed the car and performed a traffic stop. Upon interviewing the driver, a 20-year-old Albany woman, the officer observed her to have watery and bloodshot eyes and to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. The woman said she had one tequila sunrise drink earlier.

The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. She was taken into custody and, at the police station, she provided a breath sample that returned a .14 percent BAC. The woman was charged with DWI and ticketed for failing to keep right.

She was given a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on January 2.

20 suspensions driving an unregistered car

DELMAR – An Albany man with 20 suspensions on his licence was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at approximately 11:54 p.m. after a traffic stop on Delaware Avenue.

According to reports, Brad Coles, 44, was driving a 2018 Subaru Forester near 25 Delaware Avenue with inoperable plate lights when police pulled him over.

When checking his identification, Coles had suspensions on 10 different dates from four counties.

The vehicle also had an expired registration. Police took Coles into custody and notified the owner of the vehicle.

Coles was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and ticketed for operating without a license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on January 2.

Larceny and warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to a call for a larceny at the Dollar Tree on Feura Bush Road on Tuesday, Dec. 19. When officers arrived the man had left the store and was walking on Glenmont Road.

According to reports, police detained Antwaun Brown, 45, of Albany, and brought him back to the store where all the merchandise was recovered. The store did not wish to press charges since all the items were returned.

An inquiry of Brown, however, revealed that he had multiple outstanding warrants from other agencies. He was transported to meet Guilderland police for its warrant.

50 suspensions, fake plates, no registration or insurance

GLENMONT – On Saturday, Dec. 23 at approximately 3:54 p.m. Bethlehem police observed a 2008 Mazda 3 with no plates on it pass the patrol unit on Route 9W. The officer initiated a traffic stop near Southern Boulevard.

According to reports, the driver, Janee Roman, 21, of Albany, said she did not have a driver’s license with her and that she knew it was suspended.

A DMV check showed that Roman’s license had 50 suspensions, 48 on 12 different dates. The officer also observed a temporary New Jersey paper plate in the back window, but Roman did not have any paperwork for the transfer of the vehicle and a check of the plate showed it expired on February 3. She also could not provide proof of insurance on the vehicle. An inquiry of the VIN number of the car showed it was last registered in Mass.

Roman was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for operating a unlicensed and unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without a license and a faulty registration plate lamp.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on January 2.

This story was featured on page 12 of the January 3rd , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight