Man faces additional drug charges

LATHAM – A 40-year-old Latham man faces assault charges after a domestic incident at his residence on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and police found a quantity of narcotics which led to more charges.

According to reports, Joseph Clemente was arrested two days after he allegedly burned a victim with a torch or other device, leaving the victim with burns across their back. Police said after getting a warrant, a search of the residence found multiple devices that could have been used in the alleged attack.

During the search police also found approximately 4 grams of cocaine.

Clemente was arrested on December 21 at approximately 11:10 p.m. and charged with assault with intent to cause disfigurement or dismemberment, criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic drug, all felonies. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was scheduled to be arraigned the next day.

Forcible theft with a knife at Macy’s

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center for the report of a man who pulled a knife on loss-prevention employees at the store when they confronted him for allegedly stealing merchandise from the store.

Umut Tanrikulu, 35, who is homeless, was taken into custody after a struggle with police. He was charged with robbery – forcible theft with an instrument and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and menacing with a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration and petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

Tanrikulu was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Tried to update passport, had warrants

COLONIE – A 37-year-old Slate Hill man was at the Immigration and Naturalization Service office on New Karner Road to update his passport on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and officials found he was wanted.

While officials were processing the request, they found Jeraud Anthony had multiple warrants from the Darien, Conn. police department. He was taken into custody by Colonie police, processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Larceny and warrant

COHOES – Colonie police responded to the Dollar General on Columbia Street Extension on Wednesday, Dec. 20 for the report of a man stealing merchandise from the store.

According to reports, the manager observed Patrick Hill, 44, of Cohoes, taking items and called police. Officers located Hill a short distance away and brought him back to the store for confirmation. During a check police found that Hill had an outstanding warrant from State Police in Clifton Park.

He was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court then transported to meet State Police.

Accident and DWI

COLONIE – On Wednesday, Dec. 20 at approximately 3:46 p.m. Colonie police responded to Central Avenue for a report of a property damage accident. When officers arrived the vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene but was located a short distance away.

When officers interviewed the driver, a 38-year-old Pittsfield, Mass. man, they observed him to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, poor motor coordination and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He was taken into custody and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on January 8.

Burglary and larceny

COLONIE – A 57-year-old Colonie woman was arrested by Colonie police on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at approximately 4:21 p.m. at the Dollar General on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Tanya Greeney was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – On Thursday, Dec. 21 at approximately 9:49 p.m. Colonie police responded to a residence on Consaul Road.

According to reports, officers arrested Kelly O’Toole, 44, of Colonie after an incident at the residence. She was charged with criminal contempt – physical contact, a felony, and harassment – physical contact, a misdemeanor. O’Toole was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next day.

Narcan and DWAI-Drugs

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a single car crash on Central Avenue near Colonie Center on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 9:41p.m. When officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle unconscious but breathing. According to reports the driver showed signs of impairment, specifically pinpoint pupils. The officers administered Narcan to the driver, a 35-year-old Schenectady woman, and she regained consciousness.

The woman admitted taking diacetylmorphine before driving. She was taken to Albany Memorial Hospital for further treatment and issued an appearance ticket to Colonie Town Court on January 8.

Warrant

COLONIE – A Troy man was the subject of a call for service at BET Malls on Central Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and found to be wanted.

After a check by police, they found Juan Aviles, 48, had an outstanding warrant from the City of Troy. He was turned over to Troy police.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police received a call from security for a business on Lisha Kill Road at 2:22 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 for a person sleeping in the front of the business.

When police arrived they found Kevin Oberry-Hall, 19, of Albany. After an investigation, Oberry-Hall had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany. He was transported to meet police from that agency.

Failed to appear

COHOES – Cohoes police located Alan Seguin, 43, of Cohoes and turned him over to Colonie police on Friday, Dec. 22 for an outstanding warrant. Seguin did not show up to Colonie Court in November 2022. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Friday, Dec. 22 at approximately 8:59 p.m. for a report of a larceny. Police arrested Markeis Val, 27, who is homeless, and charged him with grand larceny, a felony. He was transported, processed and arraigned.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – On Thursday, Dec. 21, Colonie police responded to Boscov’s at Colonie Center for the report of a larceny. The subject of the call, Chavez Hampton, 28, of Albany, was located in the mall a short time later and detained.

A check showed that Hampton had multiple active arrest warrants, including one for Colonie Town Court for not showing up in February.

He was processed on the warrant and petit larceny charges and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Two men, Larceny and warrants at Target

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Target on Central Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5:12 p.m. for a reported larceny and found that two men were also wanted.

Upon checking the subjects, Tyrelle Joseph, 42, of Albany, and Elijah Johnson, 43, of Albany, they found they were wanted for failing to appear for Colonie Town Court in November and December.

Both were charged with petit larceny, processed on the warrants and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Felony warrant

LATHAM – On Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11:54 p.m., Colonie police responded to the Towneplace Suites for a report of trouble with a customer complaint. According to reports, when officers arrived, they found the subject of the call, Corey Demand, 53, of Albany, was wanted by Cohoes police on an active felony arrest warrant.

Demand was transported to meet Cohoes police.

Warrant

SCHENECTADY – A 35-year-old Albany man was the subject of a call for service on Sunday, Dec. 24 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road.

Upon investigation, Michael Celic, was wanted by Bethlehem police for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to meet officers from that agency.

Burglary, grand larceny and drugs

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center where a Watervliet woman was detained by loss-prevention employees at the store for alleged larceny on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Josephina Pontore, 28, was taken into custody and charged with robbery and grand larceny, both felonies, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

She was taken to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Warrant

COLONIE – During a call for service at the Central Med Urgent Care on Central avenue on Sunday, Dec. 24, Colonie police found that Robert Albert, 58, of Watervliet, was wanted.

He was arrested and given an appearance ticket for January 3.

Warrant

COLONIE – State Police brought Philip Horowitz, 36, of Clifton Park to Colonie police on Tuesday, Dec. 26 for an active warrant at 3:01 a.m..

Horowitz did not show up to court in October for a September incident on Watervliet Shaker Road.

According to reports, at that time Horowitz was in possession of a controlled substance and gave officers a fake name during the interview. An investigation found the man had outstanding warrants from State Police and Colonie.

In September, he was charged with forgery, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors. That time Horowitz was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee, but was released after arraignment the next day.

In May, Colonie police found Horowitz asleep with the engine running at a carwash when police arrived to check him. After officers woke him up, he gave them another name at that time because he had outstanding warrants with other police agencies.

At that time, police observed a glass pipe on the console. Horowitz had an amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation, all misdemeanors. Horowitz was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and then transported to meet officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office in that case.

This time, was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A Schenectady woman turned herself in on Tuesday, Dec. 26 for an outstanding warrant from Colonie police.

Amey Abdul, 22 was charged with grand larceny, a felony, stemming from an incident at Latham Farms on August 2. She was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court later in the day to be arraigned.

Criminal contempt and warrant

WATERVLIET – Watervliet police arrested Gina Maria Gregio, 24, of Watervliet for criminal contempt on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and found she had an outstanding warrant from the Town of Colonie. She was transported to meet Colonie police and processed on the warrant for not showing up for court in November. Gregio was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for January 3.

